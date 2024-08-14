Home > Entertainment > Celebrity An Awkward Blake Lively Interview from 2016 Has Resurfaced Following Her New Movie A 2016 interview has resurfaced and is causing backlash against Blake Lively. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 14 2024, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Kjersti Flaa

The arrival of It Ends With Us, and perhaps more importantly the drama around the film, has led to a resurfacing of an old interview from between Blake Lively and journalist Kjersti Flaa. Following the resurfacing of the clip, many are wondering what exactly it contains and why it's so awkward.

The interview itself only lasts about four minutes, but it's every bit as tense as you've likely heard. Here's everything we know about it, and why it's recirculating on the internet right now.

What's up with the awkward interview between Blake Lively and Kjersti Flaa?

In 2016, journalist Kjersti Flaa conducted an interview with Blake Lively and Parker Posey, who were co-starring in Woody Allen's film Cafe Society. Now, Kjersti has posted the interview on YouTube under the title "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job." Things go off the rails almost immediately when Kjersti congratulates Blake on her pregnancy.

"First of all, congrats on your little bump," Kjersti says at the start of the interview. Blake repeats the congratulations back, and then Blake and Parker did a short riff on all of their various "bumps" as Kjersti appeared to be visibly uncomfortable. Things only get worse when Kjersti asks her first question, which is about the costumes in the film and whether they enjoyed wearing clothes from the 1930s.

As Parker starts to answer, Blake interjects to say, "Everyone wants to talk about the clothes but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes." Kjersti responds that she would, and then Parker and Blake proceed to talk to each other about some of their favorite outfits men wore in the film, ignoring Kjersti completely.

"Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co star Parker Posey for Cafe Society is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced," she wrote in the caption. "Is it not OK to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?" After she posted the interview, it almost immediately went viral, with many complaining about how rude Blake, in particular, was to Kjersti.

"Her saying that no one would ask the men the clothes question and trying to act like a good feminist while she’s in a Woody Allen movie. I have to laugh," one person wrote in the comments. "She and her husband talk about their kids all the time and you can't congratulate her on her pregnancy? That was such weird and uncalled-for behavior. I'm sorry you had to sit through that. You kept your composure so well," another person added.