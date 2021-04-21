Who Will Play Knuckles in 'Sonic 2'? It Might Be Jason Momoa

Everyone knows Sonic fans have been very vocal and particular about their favorite blue hedgehog ever since the film re-edited devastating CGI changes made to the character in the most recent film. The fans took to Twitter to voice their approval after Sonic had been appropriately re-tooled, so it's no surprise that the appearance of Knuckles has fans overjoyed.

The movie is filming in Fort Langley, British Columbia, and set photos revealed the characters in "attack form." Fans have praised the film for apparently getting Knuckles that perfect shade of red and nailing his facial expressions. Previous criticism of Knuckles' character means that the film likely went out of its way to root out the "comedic relief" elements and set him up as a stronger ally to the group.

idk what it is but this knuckles design is just... perfect? pic.twitter.com/oEzYICH7ZV

Now that Knuckles has been confirmed to be in Sonic 2, who knows what the future of the movie holds? The majority of the plot is still under wraps, but fans are just happy to see their favorite video game character in action, and who can blame them? Let's hope Jason Momoa says yes and makes the movie even more special.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled for release on April 8, 2022.