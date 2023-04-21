Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Koko Da Doll Has Passed Away at Age 35 — Here's What We Know About Her Cause of Death Here's what we know about Koko Da Doll's cause of death. The prominent transgender musician passed away at age 35. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 21 2023, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

The Kokomo City documentary tore through Sundance Film Festival with a righteous vengeance, taking home two coveted awards. The film by first-time director D. Smith, who is also a Grammy-nominated producer, singer, and songwriter, follows four Black transgender sex workers whose lives are separated by distance but connected through experiences. This project was particularly personal for D. Smith who, in her Sundance speech, said after she transitioned, she "lost everything."

Unfortunately, one of the movie's commentators passed away on April 18, 2023 at the age of 35. Rasheeda Williams, known as Koko Da Doll, was a hip hop artist whose album "BULLETPROOF" was released in January 2022; she was a prominent member of the transgender community. Here's what we know about her cause of death.

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Liyah Mitchell, Dominique Silver, D. Smith, Daniella Carter, and Koko Da Doll attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Kokomo City Premiere

Here's what we know about Koko Da Doll's cause of death.

According to Variety, the "Atlanta Police Department reported that Koko was found with a gunshot wound in Southwest Atlanta shortly before 11 p.m." on April 18 and was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an especially heartbreaking loss because it comes on the heels of the success of Kokomo City at Sundance. The festival tweeted out its condolences and reiterated something Koko said to Black trans women: "We can do anything, we can be whatever we want to be."

On Instagram, D. Smith posted about Koko's murder along with a reminder of what her documentary was truly all about. "I created Kokomo City because I wanted to show the fun, humanized, natural side of Black trans women," she wrote. "I wanted to create images that didn’t show the trauma or the statistics of murder of transgender lives. I wanted to create something fresh and inspiring. I did that. We did that!" D. Smith went on to say she is still processing Koko's death but she and her team are "more encouraged now than ever to inspire the world with her story."

Koko Da Doll left behind an incredible legacy.

After Kokomo City premiered at Sundance, Koko expressed her gratitude via a moving post on her Instagram. "I will be the reason there’s more opportunities and doors opening for transgender girls," she wrote. Koko then thanked D. Smith and associate producer Dustin Lohman for giving her the opportunity to "get my story out so beautifully. Thank you so much. What you’ve done here for me, is going to save a lot of lives."

Koko's fellow Kokomo City stars also took to social media to express their grief. In what feels like poetry, Daniella Carter wrote on Instagram, "Never thought I’d lose you, but here I am standing alone without you by my side. We’re sisters for life. We promised, but now you’re gone. I don’t know what to do without you. I’m going crazy. I’m trying to hold on, to keep strong, but it just doesn't feel right. I’m waiting here, my arms wide open, tears running down my face. Ready for you to return, even if it takes forever my sister. I will truly miss you, sis."