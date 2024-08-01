Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports The Korbin Albert Controversy Explained "I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media," Korbin said. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 1 2024, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

A midfielder on the U.S. women's national team named Korbin Albert has landed herself in hot water with fans, her teammates, and former Olympians over social media posts that are perceived to be anti-LGBTQ.

Although Korbin has apologized, she is still being booed by fans and blasted by the likes of Megan Rapinoe. Read on to find out what the Korbin Albert controversy is all about.

How did the Korbin Albert controversy start?

According to Sporting News, back in March 2024, Korbin liked and reposted social media posts that seemed to denigrate members of the LGBTQ community. For instance, she reposted a sentiment on TikTok about how being gay and transgender is wrong.

She also liked a comment that said, "God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game." As fans will recall, Megan got injured in 2023 during her last professional match, and had to leave the field, with her team subsequently losing the game. Megan is also a well-known advocate for many LGBTQ organizations.

"This is a tough one," Rapinoe said at the time about her injury. "Definitely not how I envisioned this last one going ... So proud of the group, obviously. They put everything out there. So deserving to Gotham. They've had such a great year."

Megan Rapinoe responded to Korbin Albert, prompting her to apologize.

Former Olympian Megan was not afraid to speak out after Korbin's controversy made headlines. She also took to Instagram after Korbin issued a public apology to essentially call her words shallow.

"For people who want to hide behind 'my beliefs,' I would just ask one question," Megan shared in an Instagram Story, going on to ask, "Are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?" She concluded, "Because if you aren't, all you believe in is hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake TF up! Yours truly, #15."

Here is Korbin's Instagram apology. Decide for yourself how sincere she is. "I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media," Korbin said. "Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive, and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent." "I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended," the player went on to say.

She then said, "I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It's an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on this world stage and I promise to do better."