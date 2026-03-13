True Crime TikTok Has One Big Question: Who Has Custody of Kouri Richins’s Kids? As the Kouri Richins case resurfaces on TikTok, many viewers are asking the same question about her three children. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 13 2026, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@CourtTV

If you often find yourself scrolling through the true crime section of TikTok, chances are pretty good you’ve stumbled onto the Kouri Richins case. One video quickly turns into five. Before you know it, you are in the middle of the courtroom at 3 in the morning trying to piece together exactly what happened.

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If you aren’t familiar with the case, Kouri Richins actually has herself to thank for landing back in the spotlight after seemingly getting away with allegedly murdering her husband. Initially, her husband Eric Richins’s death was ruled an accidental overdose. After she published and promoted a children’s book about grieving the loss of a parent, investigators took a second look at the case. Now, all of the internet is asking the same question as we tumble down this TikTok rabbit hole together: Who has custody of Kouri Richins’s kids while all of this is happening?

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Who has custody of Kouri Richins’s kids amid the court trial?

The same question is popping up on Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok. Where are Eric and Kouri Richins’s three sons? Who has custody? Who is helping them cope with the situation? While chatter on Reddit and Facebook is all over the place about where the three boys may have ended up, it was eventually redirected to a report by The Park Records. According to the report, juvenile court records reveal that custody of all three boys has been granted to a member of Eric Richins’s family for now.

Furthermore, there are several comments on Facebook claiming all three of the boys are in the custody of Eric’s sister Katie for the time being. That being said, the identity of who has the boys was not identified in the court documents. The decision of where to place the boys came after a judge decided that Kouri Richins would not be released on bond. Presently, she faces multiple felony charges connected to the death of her husband.

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Her husband passed away in March 2022. Initially, his death was ruled an accidental overdose. Kouri Richins maintains she did not murder her husband. Likewise, her defense argues that all of the evidence claiming she did is circumstantial.

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Why is this case all over TikTok?

This case is all over TikTok because of the unusual sequence of events surrounding his death. He died unexpectedly of fentanyl poisoning in 2022. According to investigators, Eric had previously nearly died after becoming extremely ill while eating a sandwich that they now believed was laced with fentanyl.

However, it wasn’t making the internet rounds until Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after losing a loved one. That book, titled Are You With Me?, was promoted as a way to help her three sons process the loss of their father. For many people discovering the case on TikTok, that detail is what initially sent them down the rabbit hole.

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