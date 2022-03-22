Here Are All the Details About 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' Star KP's Main Squeeze

According to the rumor mill, Kyla and KP are hitched. However, several reports share that while the couple has been engaged since 2011, they have not yet jumped the broom.

Aside from the speculation, Kyla is a star in her own right. Known for portraying Becca in The Babysitter’s Club, Maya in Doctor Dolittle, Young Monica in Love & Basketball, and more, Kyla has a pretty extensive resume.