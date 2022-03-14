KP and Tim Learn That the Shop Must Be Closed on 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Maricarmen Lopez, a producer on the show, then appears in the frame and has a discussion with the men.

“First I want to thank you guys for helping us deal with all the obstacles that it takes to film this show,” she says. “Since COVID-19 happened, we’ve been having a lot of issues with the permit office. We were literally trying to get the proper permissions in order to film. The assistant city manager who handles all the city’s permits says there is a no tattoo shop ordinance in the city of Compton, which means you can’t legally tattoo in your shop.”