Nessie and KP Have Declared a Truce on 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 7 2022, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Black Ink Crew: Compton.
Viewers of Black Ink Crew: Compton have been waiting with bated breath to see how Season 2 will continue to go. After all, the Season 1 finale left fans uncertain about the future of the Compton crew. And when tensions and egos are brought into the mix, things never seem to end the right way.
Now that Season 2 is officially in full swing, things have changed with the crew. Not only is Lemeir no longer a factor, but KP is focused on building his own crew. And since Nessie and KP once had a war of words, there was no telling if she will be part of the revamped crew. Luckily, an exclusive clip ahead of the March 7, 2022, episode shows that there may be hope for their working relationship after all. Read on to get the deets.
'Black Ink Crew: Compton's': Nessie talks with KP and Tim about her future at the shop following their beef.
Nessie has never been one to hold her tongue. After showing up to KP’s shop meeting, she decided to take matters into her own hands in regards to the tense work environment. So, she asked to speak with both KP and Tim privately.
“I was reluctant to come back to the shop because so many times Tim and KP have disrespected me to my face,” Nessie says in her confessional. "So I don’t want to be around people like that. Then, Lemeir tells me he’s not coming back, but I feel like at least if I can show up and make peace, then I’m OK with whichever way it goes.”
Nessie, Tim, and KP head to the office to have a talk and she shares her feelings about being disrespected and also taking accountability for her part. And to our surprise, both KP and Tim are receptive to Nessie’s view on the situation.
“All I know is you came in with this feeling of I’m better than everybody,” KP says to Nessie. “And it was like OK.”
Nessie explains that she’s simply confident and proud of herself, but she doesn't want anyone to be offended by it. KP says that he couldn’t “gauge” her agenda which made things more tense. Not to mention, hearing things being said out of anger makes him question everything.
“I feel like we can put the differences aside and I’m here to be a team player,” Nessie says. “But, I’m big on respect too. And I feel like that’s where a lot of the animosity came from.”
“You need a little more respect, it’s done,” Tim says. “As long as you feel family-oriented here, then it should be all good."
“Yeah, that’s the main thing. I just want us to be a family,” KP says.
Does Nessie still work at KP’s tattoo shop?
It’s no secret that the employment status can be shaky in the Black Ink Crew world. And while Nessie, KP, and Tim appear to be on better terms, anything can happen. Not to mention, Nessie and Lemeir have remained friends despite his turning his back on KP and starting his own shop.
However, it appears that Nessie is still currently working for KP and Tim. So, it’s safe to say that all is well between the trio, for now.
Catch new episodes of Black ink Crew: Compton Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on VH1.