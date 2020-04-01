The Women Behind The Krazy Coupon Lady Turned a Small Blog Into an Empire

On The Krazy Coupon Lady site and its accompanying Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts, users can learn about the most up to date deals from their favorite stores, including Target, Costco, CVS, and Walmart, among dozens of others.

The Krazy Coupon Lady creators are Heather Wheeler and Joanie Demer, and the two built the business when they realized they were spending hundreds of dollars each month feeding their families.