Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski Accused as DHS Staff Felt ‘Too Scared to Leave Desks’ Lewandowski and Kristi Noem were also accused of having a relationship with each other. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 16 2026, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega Corey Lewandowski

Following Kristi Noem’s exit from the Department of Homeland Security, multiple reports have described a tense work environment during her tenure alongside Corey Lewandowski. Several sources characterized the atmosphere as a “reign of terror,” alleging that employees were often too afraid to leave their desks while Noem and Lewandowski were in charge.

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Source: Mega Kristi Noem

The New York Times reported that Corey Lewandowski is likely to remain outside the affairs of the Trump administration after resigning from his role following Kristi Noem’s removal as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. His departure has been followed by a wave of allegations regarding the workplace environment during his tenure.

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Corey Lewandowski Developed a Reputation In The Department

Corey Lewandowski has been claimed to have run a “tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides.” There were also rumors circulating that Lewandowski was in a secret relationship with Kristi Noem, who is married. Both parties have claimed that these were disgusting lies.

Source: X/@MikeSington Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski

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Lewandowski also reportedly took meetings in Noem’s office, and also had access to the confidential Presidential Brief that was usually reserved for the Secretary of Homeland Defence. Her branding of Renee Good as a domestic terrorist hours after her death sent out the message to ICE agents can push the envelope when it comes to violently detaining immigrants in the country. Her first town hall with the department was described as a “South Park moment” by insiders.

Kristi Noem’s Ad Campaign Cost A Whopping $220 Million

Her costly ad campaign drew criticism from the public and reportedly from the president as well. When the commander-in-chief was informed of the expenses, he said he was unaware of the ad film being produced by Kristi Noem. The Strategy Company, which produced the film, disclosed its expenses, revealing that $20,000 was spent on horse rentals, along with additional costs for videography, labor, and hair and makeup, each amounting to thousands of dollars.

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Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spent $20,000 on horse rentals, $3,781 on hair and makeup, $52,599 on videography, photography, and production vendors, and $41,852 on “other vendors” for her Mount Rushmore ad campaign.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/qCBeytlgKs — AF Post (@AFpost) March 24, 2026 Source: @AFpost Kristi Noem's ad campaign drew a lot of scrutiny from critics.

Kristi Noem told Congress that she had received approval for the ad, a claim that Donald Trump later contradicted, stating he had no prior knowledge of it. John Kennedy said that Trump was displeased with Noem presenting the ad as though it had been authorized.