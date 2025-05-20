Kristina Basham and Scott Adams Have 31 Years Between Them — They Divorced After Two Years Kristina Basham has moved on. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 20 2025, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kristinabasham; Instagram/@scottadams925

Since 1989, the comic strip Dilbert has been brought into the homes of Americans via a subscription to the newspaper of their choice. What began as the bizarre musings of a strange man and his dog soon morphed into ridiculing the doldrums of life at the office. For a while, life was pretty good for Dilbert creator Scott Adams.

Things took a turn in February 2023 when Scott went on a bizarre racist rant in a YouTube video where he called Black Americans a "hate group" and even suggested white people "get the hell away from them." Since then, several publications have dropped his comic. His personal life has also taken a hit as the comic artist and his second wife, Kristina Basham, filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Here's what we know.

Details on Scott Adams's divorce from Kristina Basham.

A year before Adams went on his bigoted diatribe, he popped onto YouTube in order to overshare about the status of his marriage. "I'm gonna say this publicly, just because I'm a public figure," explained the Dilbert creator. "I am separated slash going through a divorce. Only reason I'm telling you that is if you see my ex-wife on a date, or me, don't worry about it." Though Adams stated it was a "tough pandemic for some of us," perhaps the 31-year age difference contributed to the divorce.

Kristina, who according to her Instagram bio is a pianist, violinist, future neurologist, aerobatic pilot, commercial pilot, and flight instructor, doesn't post a ton on her account. She is currently pursuing a degree in neuroscience at UC Berkeley and will graduate in 2025. Although she is usually solo in her photos, in June 2024 Kristina snapped a pic of a baby bump and said she was eight months pregnant. By March 2025 she was holding her son but has kept the identity of his father under wraps.

Scott Adams revealed a cancer diagnosis.

After former President Joe Biden revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025, Scott came forward with the same news. Using his favorite medium, YouTube, Scott opened up about his own illness. "I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I've had it longer than he's had it — well longer than he's admitted having it," said the controversial cartoonist. "I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."