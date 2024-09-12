Home > Human Interest Kristina Joksimovic's Husband Allegedly Killed Her Then Used a Blender to Get Rid of the Body Parts of Kristina Joksimovic's body were put into a handheld blender, then dissolved in a chemical solution. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 12 2024, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/The Express Tribune

In February 2024, 38-year-old Kristina Joksimovic was found dead in the home she shares with her husband and two children, reported The Telegraph. The body of the former model and Miss Switzerland finalist was discovered by an unnamed individual, in a state that was hard to describe.

The following month, Joksimovic's husband admitted to killing his wife but told authorities it was in self-defense. In a statement to police, a man being called Thomas said she "came at him with a knife." Joksimovic's medical report was released in September 2024 and not only did it disprove Thomas's story, but it revealed a far more horrifying crime had occurred. Here's what we know.

Kristina Joksimovic's husband strangled his wife to death, then dismembered her.

According to the medical report, Thomas allegedly strangled Joksimovic to death, dismembered her, and put the model's remains through a handheld blender. The forensic report also concluded that this happened in the couple's home by way of a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears. After Joksimovic's body parts were mostly liquified in the blender, they were further dissolved using a chemical solution.

After speaking with Thomas, investigators described his behavior as "cold-blooded" and noted a complete lack of empathy when discussing his wife's death. They said he exhibited "sadistic-sociopathic traits" and demonstrated a "conspicuously high level of criminal energy." The couple was married in 2017 but had numerous marital problems. Police had been called to their home multiple times due to incidents of physical violence.