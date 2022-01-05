Rivals Turned Business Partners: Logan Paul and KSI Created a Sports Drink

Rivals Turned Business Partners: Logan Paul and KSI Created a Sports DrinkBy Kori Williams
Jan. 5 2022
We all know that Logan Paul has taken up boxing alongside his brother, Jake, but he's also formed a rivalry with U.K. influencer KSI. The two have faced off in the ring more than once, and fans may have thought they would never get along. But for whatever reason, they have teamed up on a new business venture.
The two are coming together and have created a new sports drink called Prime Hydration. Logan and KSI are aiming to make their drink just as big if not bigger than some of the most prominent brands in the world. But where can you buy it? If you want to support them, here's where you can get a few bottles.
Here's where you can buy KSI and Logan Paul's drink Prime Hydration.
According to The Sun, Prime Hydration isn't available to buy just yet, but when it is released, you can buy it at Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, GNC, Ralph’s, and Vitamin Shoppe.
But there's not much at all known about the drink except what Logan and KSI said in a livestream on Jan. 4, 2022. They said it took them six months to make and it includes 10 percent coconut water and 850 mg of electrolytes,
Right now, a price for the drink hasn't been given, but because Logan and KSI want to rival other popular sports drinks, the price will most likely be around there.
"Our goal was to create a fantastic hydration drink that can fuel any lifestyle," Paul and KSI said in a statement. "Over the past year, we’ve worked countless hours to formulate the product from scratch, lock in deals with the largest retailers in the world, and build a multi-hundred person team to get our products to the shelves."
For now, Prime Hydration will only be available in the U.S., but Logan and KSI have plans to release it in the U.K. over time. Although there's no projected date as to when that's expected to happen, KSI mentioned that when it does, the drink will be available in Tesco stores.
Are Logan Paul and KSI still rivals?
In the live announcement for Prime Hydration, Logan announced the two were no longer rivals. Unfortunately, neither one of them talk about how that came about or what exactly happened to make such a huge change in their relationship. But for now, it looks like they won't be seeing each other in the ring again.
Although it's not clear exactly why they decided to come together to work on this project instead of working with other people or companies, Logan pointed out that throughout both of their different ventures, they realized that "staying hydrated is one of the most important things."
In the live, Logan and KSI said that it was Logan who reached out to KSI to create the drink and the two decided to work together.
Logan also mentions that he drank Prime Hydration while he was preparing to fight Floyd Mayweather back in June 2021. He credits the sports drink for getting him through the preparations.