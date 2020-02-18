We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Logan Paul Faced Stabbing Threats Ahead of KSI Rematch Fight

Remember the KSI vs Logan Paul rematch fight? All of the hype leading up to it culminated in Logan losing to KSI, but he's since been picking fights with other figures to redeem himself. 

In the lead up to the last fight, though, Logan was almost jumped. Before attending one of these press conferences for the fight, Logan and his crew received multiple threats that they would be stabbed if they showed up in London.

Logan and his team were told they'd get jumped in London.

One fan even tweeted at Logan's friend, Mike Majlak, of an "organized group" who wanted to plan an attack.

"Mike, be safe, there's an organized group in London that wants to stab you and pour acid on Logan. Don't take Greg, he'll become the target too," the fan tweeted