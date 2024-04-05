Home > Entertainment > Music Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Bean Cobain Is Keeping His Legacy Alive "I just want things to be good for her, but she's a lot like me and a lot like her dad. I think she got the best of both of us, so there's that." By Joseph Allen Apr. 5 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although she has spent most of her life without her father, Frances Bean Cobain has taken some steps to keep her father Kurt Cobain's legacy alive. At the same time, though, Frances has also found ways to separate herself from her father's tragic story.

Now that it has been 30 years since her father's death, many want to better understand where Frances is now. She's an adult with her own life. Keep reading for all of the details.

Where is Kurt Cobain's daughter now?

Frances Bean Cobain was born on Aug. 18, 1992, to Kurt and singer Courtney Love. Frances last made headlines in 2023 when news broke that she had married Riley Hawk, the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Courtney lost custody of Frances in 2009, but the two have worked on their relationship in the years since. Courtney has famously struggled with addiction throughout her life.

"I just want things to be good for her, but she's a lot like me and a lot like her dad," Love explained to People in 2007. "I think she got the best of both of us, so there's that." It seems that Frances inherited the artistic sides of her parents, that's for sure. She regularly posts images of her art on Instagram, and those images range from paintings to sketches. They are genuinely quite striking.

Frances also has some musical talent.

In addition to her skill as an artist, Frances is also a pretty excellent singer. She has posted snippets of her own songs, including one called "Angel," which is a tribute to her father. "I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out," Frances said during an interview with E! News in 2018.

"With regards to music, I don't want to pigeonhole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist because I feel like it's all-encompassing and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other," Frances added. Frances has also said that she doesn't really like Nirvana, but she has huge respect for how ambitious her father's music was. She does like the song "Dumb," though, and once said that she cries every time she hears it.

Frances is married to Riley Hawk, but she was married once before.

Before her marriage to Riley, Frances was married to guitarist Isaiah Silva. The relationship didn't last very long though. They got married in June 2014 and Frances filed for divorce less than two years later. Unfortunately, she reportedly lost her father's Martin guitar in the divorce proceedings that followed.