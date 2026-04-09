AEW Fans Are Concerned About Kyle Fletcher's Future After His Serious Injury During 'Collision' "Gutted for Fletcher. Really thought 2026 would be his year." By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 9 2026, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kylefletcherpro

After Kyle Fletcher was injured during an AEW Collision tag team match, things weren't looking good for him in defending his AEW TNT Championship. Now, there is an update on Kyle Fletcher's injury, and some wrestling fans may not be happy about it. Injuries aren't uncommon with professional wrestlers, even at the left of AEW stars. But it's still a blow when it happens.

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Often, in order to make sure an athlete recovers completely, they have to face that they may be out of the game a little longer than they might like. Now, after Kyle was reportedly seen in a boot after his match at AEW Collision, there is some clarity about what happens next and what the injury means for his current title and matches moving forward.

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There is an update about Kyle Fletcher's injury.

According to Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online, Kyle was seen wearing a boot on his leg after the wrestling event the night he was injured. In clips from the match between himself with tag team partner Mark Davis against The Rascals, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier, you can see Kyle's leg bend beneath him when he tries to take down one of the guys.

He then rolls out of the ring and limps along the outside of it. In the chaos, during the AEW Collision episode, it isn't clear how serious his injury is. But since he couldn't continue the match, fans suspected it was a pretty big deal. Now, per Sports Illustrated, there is an update on Kyle's leg. He reportedly suffered a meniscus injury.

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Kyle Fletcher landed bad on his leg #AEWCollison pic.twitter.com/Sj4Ynwh76t — TG /トーマス・ゴードン (@ThomasGordAxW) March 29, 2026

Per the Cleveland Clinic, a torn meniscus involves torn cartilage, and it's a common injury among athletes. It can heal with rest and without surgery, but in some cases, surgery might be necessary. Kyle has not publicly shared how serious his injury is, but it has taken him out of the ring for the foreseeable future.

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It's unclear how long Kyle will be out, but even a simple tear can take weeks to heal properly. According to Fightful, Kyle's extended absence means he had to vacate his AEW TNT Championship title. Now, other wrestlers will be able to compete for it.

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AEW wrote on its Bluesky account, "Due to an injury suffered by Kyle Fletcher, the TNT Championship has been vacated, and a Casino Gauntlet match is set for #AEWDynasty to crown a new champion this Sunday." Later, AEW updated the post to add that "Tommaso Ciampa and Mascara Dorada will square off" for a spot "in Sunday's Casino Gauntlet." This is in reference to the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event that now includes the title that, before Kyle's injury, could have been maintained by him.

When will Kyle Fletcher return to AEW?