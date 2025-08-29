Distractify
Home > Entertainment

The Pride of Cody Rhodes Feels for His Children Goes Beyond His WWE Championships

The American Nightmare has plenty of accomplishments left to achieve in wrestling, now that he's a family man.

By

Published Aug. 29 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET

Cody Rhodes Kids: All About the Wrestler's Adorable Family
Source: YouTube/ @WWE on Netflix

Winning a world championship in WWE is more complicated than it sounds. Several Superstars put their bodies on the line for a chance to wear the strap around their waist. But a challenge that can become even bigger than winning wrestling championships is becoming a parent, especially while living on the road.

These are the quests Cody Rhodes has to balance on his daily life. The former WWE Champion is a father first, wrestler second.

Article continues below advertisement

Cody Rhodes has done it all. From wrestling on the independent circuit to competing in the main event of WrestleMania, the American Nightmare has dominated the industry. At the same time, the Superstar has managed to build a family.

How many children does Cody Rhodes have? Here's what we know about the family life of the WWE Superstar.

cody-rhodes-brandi-wrestlemania
Source: YouTube/ @WWE
Article continues below advertisement

How many children does Cody Rhodes have?

According to an Instagram post shared by Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, the American Nightmare is now the father of two children. The announcement came after Cody won his second WWE Championship during the 2025 edition of SummerSlam, where he defeated a powerful John Cena in one of the company's most memorable matches in recent years.

The baby's name was also revealed to be Leilani Ella Runnels.

The picture, in which Brandi can be seen holding the baby's hand, appears to indicate that everything went well during the birth of the couple's second child. Leilani arrived four years after her older sister, Liberty, was born. Both girls will grow up around the wrestling industry thanks to their parents.

When Liberty was born, Cody Rhodes was still fighting for AEW, with the public not knowing about the fact that he would eventually return to the WWE.

Article continues below advertisement

Baby fever runs wild in the WWE.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are happy about the birth of their second child, but they're not the only couple in WWE who has welcomed new members to their families in recent years.

Weeks before Leilani Runnels was born, Naomi had to leave the WWE Women's World Championship vacant because she announced that she was expecting her first child with Jimmy Uso.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexa Bliss, another former WWE champion in the Women's Division, welcomed her daughter in November 2023. The wrestler took some time away from television while she watched the baby grow up. When she came back during the 2025 Royal Rumble, Alexa was met with thunderous applause from the crowd.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes also had their babies a few years after Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch became parents. The Superstars were initially hesitant to make their romance public. However, they eventually got married and welcomed the charismatic Roux into their family.

Since Cody Rhodes wasn't the one to give birth, the Superstar was able to remain on television around the time in which the pregnancy took place. Cody was the WWE Champion when Leilani made her way into his life.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Becky Lynch's Comments About Ozzy Osbourne Hit Below the Belt for Some WWE Fans

WWE Revealed the Date for John Cena's Final Match as a Professional Wrestler

Naomi Just Left the WWE in the Need of a Brand New Women's World Champion

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.