The Pride of Cody Rhodes Feels for His Children Goes Beyond His WWE Championships The American Nightmare has plenty of accomplishments left to achieve in wrestling, now that he's a family man.

Winning a world championship in WWE is more complicated than it sounds. Several Superstars put their bodies on the line for a chance to wear the strap around their waist. But a challenge that can become even bigger than winning wrestling championships is becoming a parent, especially while living on the road. These are the quests Cody Rhodes has to balance on his daily life. The former WWE Champion is a father first, wrestler second.

Cody Rhodes has done it all. From wrestling on the independent circuit to competing in the main event of WrestleMania, the American Nightmare has dominated the industry. At the same time, the Superstar has managed to build a family. How many children does Cody Rhodes have? Here's what we know about the family life of the WWE Superstar.

How many children does Cody Rhodes have?

According to an Instagram post shared by Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, the American Nightmare is now the father of two children. The announcement came after Cody won his second WWE Championship during the 2025 edition of SummerSlam, where he defeated a powerful John Cena in one of the company's most memorable matches in recent years. The baby's name was also revealed to be Leilani Ella Runnels.

The picture, in which Brandi can be seen holding the baby's hand, appears to indicate that everything went well during the birth of the couple's second child. Leilani arrived four years after her older sister, Liberty, was born. Both girls will grow up around the wrestling industry thanks to their parents. When Liberty was born, Cody Rhodes was still fighting for AEW, with the public not knowing about the fact that he would eventually return to the WWE.

Baby fever runs wild in the WWE.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are happy about the birth of their second child, but they're not the only couple in WWE who has welcomed new members to their families in recent years. Weeks before Leilani Runnels was born, Naomi had to leave the WWE Women's World Championship vacant because she announced that she was expecting her first child with Jimmy Uso.

Alexa Bliss, another former WWE champion in the Women's Division, welcomed her daughter in November 2023. The wrestler took some time away from television while she watched the baby grow up. When she came back during the 2025 Royal Rumble, Alexa was met with thunderous applause from the crowd.