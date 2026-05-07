Kyle Loftis’s Death Was Sudden And Unexpected — What Happened to Him? "We are in a state of shock." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 7 2026, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@1320video

Street car legend and 1320 Video founder Kyle Loftis has passed away. His death was announced on May 6, 2026, via 1320 Video’s official Instagram account, with his team writing, “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.” Given the timing of the post, that would mean Kyle died on May 5, 2026.

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The post continued, “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world, and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering …Hhis enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness were contagious.” Given how widely known and respected Kyle was for his influence on the automotive industry, many are searching for answers about his untimely and unexpected death. Here’s what we know.

What was Kyle Loftis's cause of death?

Kyle Loftis’s cause of death has not been released, and 1320 Video did not include details about what happened to him. In his team’s May 6, 2026, Instagram post announcing his death, the team wrote, “Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

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The context of that sentence seems to suggest that his death could have been self-inflicted or that he was dealing with some sort of illness or condition, seeing as they said they wanted him to be in a better place than where he was. But again, since no information has been released regarding what caused his abrupt death, this is mere speculation.

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Fans online, especially those who have been watching and following Kyle for years, have been forming their own theories surrounding what might have happened, despite pushback from others urging people to leave it alone. As many have pointed out, Kyle was a big influence in the automotive industry, particularly in documenting it through media, and regardless of what his death was tied to, knowing the cause could help spread awareness.

“I don't understand why the big secrecy on some of these. If he did die from anything... At the least, knowing would spread awareness to others about it. If it was self-harm... Maybe someone reading this has a second thought about it. If it was cancer, maybe someone reading this thinks about going [to] get themselves checked out,” one Facebook user wrote.

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Others also agreed that his cause of death does matter because “mens mental health matters” and “men need to support each other.” More comments seemed to echo similar sentiments, with one person writing, “It’s nothing wrong with wondering what happened to someone, especially who has had such a big impact on any auto enthusiast.” Alas, people believe the internet will reveal in due time what really happened to Kyle.

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Kyle founded 1320 Video in 2003.

While 1320 Video has grown to encompass “a crew of automotive enthusiasts,” as its website calls them, it was started by “a single automotive enthusiast” — Kyle. What began with just a few photos and videos shared across various social media platforms, including MySpace, grew into something much bigger as those platforms themselves grew in popularity.