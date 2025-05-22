'Survivor 48' Winner Kyle Fraser and His Wife Are the Ultimate Couple Goals 'Survivor 48' champion Kyle Fraser is celebrating his victory with his wife! By Allison DeGrushe Updated May 22 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: CBS

A big congratulations to Kyle Fraser, the last castaway standing on Survivor 48! The 30-something attorney emerged victorious in the thrilling season finale, walking away with the coveted title of "Sole Survivor" and the $1 million cash prize.

As fans and fellow Survivor champions celebrate Kyle's impressive win, curiosity about his personal life is growing steadily. One question on many minds: Is Kyle Fraser married? The answer is yes — and here's what you need to know about his wife!

'Survivor 48' winner Kyle Fraser married his wife in 2024.

Good news — Kyle Fraser isn't celebrating his Survivor 48 win alone. He has his wife, Maggie, by his side. The couple has been together since at least August 2019, which is when Kyle first popped up on Maggie's Instagram page.

A quick scroll through her account reveals an even sweeter detail: Kyle and Maggie are college sweethearts who both attended the University of Michigan. Ugh — talk about relationship goals!

On April 2, 2023, Maggie shared some exciting news on Instagram. Any guesses? Well, she and Kyle got engaged! He proposed on a rainy afternoon near the Manhattan Bridge, with a little help from their beloved pup, SamDog "Sammie." Their four-legged baby donned two adorable bandanas, one that popped the question and another that read, "My mom and dad are engaged."

Just over a year later, on Sept. 14, 2024, Kyle and Maggie said "I do." The couple celebrated their big day with family and friends at the King Family Vineyards in Crozet, Va. It was the perfect backdrop for such a special occasion!

Kyle and Maggie are the proud parents of two dogs!

While Kyle and Maggie don't have human children, they are proud pet parents to two adorable furbabies: SamDog, affectionately known as "Sammie," and Kangaroo, whom they call "Roo."

Source: Instagram / @kylefrasr (L-R) SamDog and Roo.

In February 2025, they celebrated Sammie's 12th birthday with plenty of love and fanfare on social media. Kyle even shared a few fun facts about Sammie over the years. Not only has she lived in six states, but she's also had more than 38 roommates throughout her life. Plus, according to Kyle, Sammie "hates possums, raccoons, bears, and any other animal that threatens her dominion over trash."

In August 2023, their little family grew when they introduced Roo to the world on social media. Kyle wrote, "Introducing Kangaroo ('Roo')!! 🐾 Roo Bear is chonky and spunky, and Sammie has accepted her role as a big sister with grace and humility."

Kyle plans to put his 'Survivor' winnings toward supporting his family.

After the Survivor 48 finale, Kyle sat down with Entertainment Weekly to reflect on his journey through the reality competition show. He opened up about his surprising victory, including which jury votes caught him off guard, and revealed what he plans to do with the $1 million prize.

