Kylie Jenner Is Facing Backlash After Sharing Makeup Artist's GoFundMe Campaign

Angered fans have taken it to Twitter to criticize Kylie Jenner for her ostensible failure to cover the medical costs associated with the emergency brain surgery one of her makeup artists , Samuel Rauda , underwent following a tragic accident in March 2021. Many are calling out Kylie for sharing a link to the GoFundMe set up on behalf of the Rauda family in one of her recent Instagram Stories, arguing she should have paid in full for the procedure.

"My heart is breaking. May God protect your beautiful soul. You are in our prayers. Let us pray for a speedy recovery," wrote Amelia.

A sought-after makeup artist, Sam frequently works with celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Amelia Hamlin, and Kylie. Many of his clients have taken it to social media to send their well-wishes.

"An awful accident happened and he flew off a moving vehicle crushing his head into the pavement, suffering from internal bleeding and eight different injuries to his brain," wrote La Demi ( @itslademi ) on Instagram. "The surgery went well and now we are all just waiting for when Sam wakes."

It's understood that Sam underwent emergency brain surgery following a harrowing car crash. As Sam's friend, La Demi Martinez, claimed in a recent Instagram Story, Sam suffered internal bleeding and eight brain injuries. He had an operation on Sunday, March 14, 2021, the GoFundMe page states.

Kylie Jenner's GoFundMe backlash, explained.

When Kylie shared the link to GoFundMe campaign for her makeup artist, the reality TV star faced serious backlash. "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] GoFundMe," Kylie wrote.

As one of the richest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie frequently takes to social media to flaunt her wealth and share images of her latest trips, purchases, and activities.

Many flocked to Twitter to point out that sharing the link to the GoFundMe page was highly unethical since Kylie has the means to cover Sam's full medical costs. Some fans claim that Kylie earns around $450,000 a day. It's uncertain where these claims originate from and whether they are representative of her current earnings, however.

It's understood that Kylie donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe which has a $120,000 target. Many believe her contribution is incommensurate with the amount of money she makes and that it is unethical to ask fans to pay for her makeup artist's healthcare costs. "Kylie Jenner is trending because she asked for donations for one of her makeup artists, Samuel Rauda, who needs $60,000 to pay for brain surgery after getting in a car accident. She makes $450,000+ a day," tweeted @ndelriego.

