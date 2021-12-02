This Might Have Been the Most Explosive Episode of 'My 600-lb' Life Ever

Luckily, she manages to get her old apartment and even some furniture back upon her return. It seems Lacey is right back where she started as the episode ends, but a glimpse at her Facebook page proves that she hasn’t given up on her weight loss journey.

Pictures from October show that she’s been committed to staying fit in spite of her previous hardships. Lacey’s page says that she’s in a relationship, but whether she rekindled with Ricky remains a mystery.