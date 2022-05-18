Texas Woman Not Sorry for Jumping Into Zoo’s Monkey Enclosure and Feeding Them Cheetos

If you recall watching a viral video of a woman feeding spider monkeys Cheetos in May 2021, get excited. Why? Because you’re about to watch it again. And this time, we know a little bit more information on what happened.

In fact, the woman who shared her snacks with the spider monkeys recently gave an interview about the incident. But if you're looking for an apology, Texas resident Lucy Rae has no regrets.

Let’s review what happened.