Lafufu vs Labubu — How to Tell Them Apart, Plus Why Some People Prefer the Fakes "I'd rather have a lafufu for less $$ and wait in a line or crowded places." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 11 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET

In the wild and wonderful world of collectibles, people can get pretty intense about ensuring that they have legitimate products. For many people, fakes just won't do. Survivors of the '90s collectibles crazes already know that there are some things you can't replace with even the best fake-outs: Oakleys, Beanie Babies, and Pogs, among them.

But the 2020s have their own collectible crazes. Especially the Labubus. Bolstered by the love of celebrities and influencers, these collectible clip-on plushies have swept the world. But how can you be sure that the Labubu you hold is legitimate, rather than a fake "Lafufu"? Let's get into Labubu vs. Lafufu and how to spot the difference.

Lafufu vs. Labubu: Here's how to tell them apart.

While Lafufus are getting better with each passing month, there are some easy tell-tale signs that the plush you've bought is a real, honest-to-goodness Labubu. First, the genuine Labubu will have a Pop Mart logo printed in black on the bottom of its left foot. Fakes might have the logo, but they're often the same color as the plush and harder to spot.

Grab a UV light for the next test: On the right foot, a silhouette of the logo should be visible in black light. There are some other signs, such as the tags and clip-on hooks. A real Labubu will have a tag sticking out the top, as well as a keychain clip. While the fakes might have it, they're more likely to be missing one or the other.

If you find a plushie that has both the tag and keychain, check that the tag says “THE MONSTERS” on both the front and back, as Lafufus often won't print the words on the back of the tag. You can also tell by using the QR code: A legitimate Labubu will take you to the Pop Mart website for info on your plush. There are, of course, other signs, such as quality of work, symmetry, and quality of materials.

Some people even prefer Lafufus — here's why.

It may surprise you to learn that some people are starting to prefer Lafufus. They are more likely to have manufacturing errors and aren't always as aesthetically pleasing as the Labubus, so why are they gaining popularity?

Mostly because of a combination of availability and price. Labubus can be very pricy, while Lafufus are often cheaper and easier to get your hands on, with many being sold at gas stations and department stores.

On a TikTok video exploring the difference between the two products, one user wrote, "I’d rather have a Lafufu for less $$ and wait in a line or crowded places." The creator who made the video responded, "I don’t mind Lafufus!! As long as they are being marketed as Lafufus at lower prices!"