LaMelo Ball and His Longtime Girlfriend, Ana Montana, Welcome Their First Baby "Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 13 2026, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: MEGA/ Instagram

As an NBA player, these men have the pick of the litter when it comes to the dating scene. From actors, influencers, and models, it’s become common for these athletes to date women in the entertainment industry or in adjacent fields. And while dating these women can come with its share of drama, some couples are able to prosper, including LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana.

Article continues below advertisement

If you keep yourself in the loop of celebrity relationships, then you know that LaMelo and Ana have dealt with public scrutiny due to their 12-year age gap. However, the pair has drawn out the noise and focused on their coupledom. And now, the pair is embarking on one of the most fulfilling journeys as a couple: parenthood.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana have welcomed their first child into the world.

Congratulations are in order! According to People, the Charlotte Hornets star and the model announced that hey welcomes their little one, LaOne, in January 2026.

"Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way," the couple told People. "Family has always meant everything to us, but becoming parents has given us an entirely new perspective on love, purpose, legacy, and what truly matters most."

Article continues below advertisement

They continued: “He has brought so much happiness and meaning into our lives, and we're incredibly grateful to God for trusting us with such a special blessing. We're embracing this new chapter with so much love and excitement as we raise and guide our son together." The couple, who started their relationship in 2021, is stepping into parenthood together for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Montana’s pregnancy journey has inspired the couple to create a non-profit.

It’s no secret that navigating pregnancy can be an emotionally taxing process. And after going through her own ups and downs with pregnancy, Ana shared that she wanted to be a resource to women.

Article continues below advertisement

“At one point during my IVF journey, I felt overwhelmed, emotional, isolated and unsure where to turn," Ana told the outlet. "That experience inspired me to create I Am Fertility as a safe space where women don't have to face this journey alone."

I Am Fertility is a non-profit created to support women navigating fertility and IVF journeys. The goal is to provide women with all the tools necessary — from emotional support to reproductive health awareness — so they can experience the pregnancy process from start to finish without feeling overwhelmed, unprepared, or alone.