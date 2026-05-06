Word on the Street Is That Shaquille O'Neal Welcomed Another Baby Shaq has six children with his ex-wife Shaunie. By Tatayana Yomary Published May 6 2026, 6:35 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

NBA icon and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal has been linked to numerous women since his divorce was finalized in 2011. For a period, he dated and was engaged to reality star Nicole “hoopz” Alexander. He also spent a few years with model Laticia Rolle. In the late 2010s into the 2020s, Shaq dated actress Annie Ilonzeh. However, the now 54-year-old has never had to deal with baby rumors — at least until now.

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Everyone knows that Shaq has six children with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. And while he stands as a devoted dad, the star has never been one to avoid the responsibility of fatherhood. So, once rumors started to circulate that the Inside the NBA analyst may have a young child, fans immediately wanted the tea.

Source: MEGA

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Does Shaquille O’Neal have a new baby?

Nope, Shaq remains a father of only six children. According to PrimeTimer, the Industry On Blast Instagram account shared the news that Shaq welcomed a new baby with a woman named Kay. However, the post has since been deleted, which calls into question if the tale was true or just another celebrity rumor.

The site shares that the post showed Shaq holding a toddler. “Did y’all know that #Shaq has a new baby with this lovely girl named Kay? The baby is precious and we like to see present fathers in the lives of their babies,” the caption read.

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Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, the video of Shaq and the toddler originated from the Instagram handle, @kayyourstruly that just so happens to tag the account of Shaquirah O’Neal, @shaquirahoneal. Despite the rumors growing legs on various social media platforms, Shaq has not announced that he welcomed a new child.

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Does Shaquille O’Neal have a new girlfriend?

The details of Shaq’s romantic life is currently unknown. While the four-time NBA champion is spotted with various women, from fans to colleagues, he has done a pretty good job of keeping his personal business private.

That said, Shaq has been vocal about his private life after folks online accused him of dating a woman he was pictured with. Keep in mind, Shaq is known for doing good deeds, and many times he takes photos with fans of all ages.

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Still, once rumors persisted about his dating life in 2024, he took to social media to troll. In an Instagram Reel, Shaq posted a video of him hugged up with various women of different ages and demographics. In some parts, he can be seen kissing some women on the cheek.

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“Is this my girlfriend, too? Trust me, I’ll let y'all know who my woman is, and by the way, my woman’s name is Shaqirah,” Shaq captioned the reel. Fans immediately realized that Shaq was trolling people online and immediately supported his antics in the comment section.