Lamorne Morris Calls for Taylor Swift on His 'New Girl' Rewatch Podcast: "We Need Taylor!" (EXCLUSIVE)

Even though Lamorne Morris is best known for his acting talent, he's also made quite an impression in the podcasting world! Since 2022, the Emmy-nominated actor has been co-hosting The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne, a New Girl rewatch podcast where he and his co-star Hannah Simone chat about their favorite moments from the show.

On top of that, Lamorne and Hannah frequently bring in guest stars, writers, and directors to spill their behind-the-scenes stories. In an exclusive chat with Distractify, Lamorne Morris — who teamed up with Mike's Hard Lemonade — even hinted that he's dreaming of snagging a certain blonde pop star who made a memorable cameo on the show for an upcoming podcast episode!

Lamorne Morris is "hoping" Taylor Swift will appear on his 'New Girl' rewatch podcast!

While reminiscing about his New Girl days, Lamorne Morris chatted with Distractify about his rewatch podcast with Hannah Simone. Naturally, we had to ask if they were planning to bring more guests on to share their own experiences.

As it turns out, Lamorne has his sights set on a major guest: Taylor Swift! If you recall, the musician guest-starred as Shivrang's (Satya Bhabha) love interest — the woman Shivrang leaves Cece for — in the Season 2 finale of New Girl.

"We're hoping for Taylor Swift, but I'm not sure if she's getting the messages," he joked to Distractify. He also quipped that the real reason he partnered with Mike's Hard Lemonade was so he and Hannah could "get the message out that we need Taylor Swift."

Lamorne continued the banter, saying "That's the real reason I'm here: We need Taylor!" He kept the laughs coming with Distractify, saying, "You would think that she would just be reaching out but she's busy. People are busy, you know what I mean?"