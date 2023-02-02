Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Source: YouTube/WWE “Leaping” Lanny Poffo, Brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Has Died at Age 68 By Haylee Thorson Feb. 2 2023, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius," Duggan wrote on Twitter. "RIP Lanny." After "Macho Man" Randy Savage died in 2011 at age 58, you might wonder about Lanny Poffo’s cause of death. Here is what we know so far.

What was Lanny Poffo’s cause of death?

News of Lanny Poffo’s death came as a surprise to fans and friends. On social media, countless former colleagues shared their condolences over his passing. “Lanny Poffo. The genius. Man. I am so sorry brother. Love you and Randy more than you ever will know,” former WWE wrestler Virgil said on Twitter. However, Poffo’s cause of death remains unknown at this time.

With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.



RIP Lanny pic.twitter.com/4ve4J2HSHT — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) February 2, 2023

Who was Lanny Poffo?

Lanny Poffo was a Canadian-American professional wrestler best known as “Leaping” Lanny Poffo in the ring. He was born on Dec. 28, 1954, and died on Feb. 2, 2023, at age 68. The wrestler made his professional debut in 1974 with the All-South Wrestling Alliance.

Over a decade later, in 1985, he joined the World Wrestling Federation and became known as “Leaping Lanny Poffo.” He later took on the name “The Genius” in the ring when he would don a graduation cap and gown while battling other wrestlers.

“Leaping” Lanny Poffo was related to WWE superstar “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Professional wrestling ran in Lanny Poffo’s family. The late wrestler was the younger brother of one of the biggest names in the industry, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and the son of wrestling icon Angelo Poffo.

Source: Getty Images "Macho Man" Randy Savage

Randy joined the WWE in 1985 and quickly became synonymous with the sport ‘80s and ‘90s. The WWE Hall of Famer secured two WWE championships and four WCW World Championships and was the Intercontinental Champion for more than a year during his time-honored career.

Randy Savage’s fame wasn’t limited to the wrestling world. Throughout his career, he went on to appear in popular television series and films such as Baywatch and Spider-Man (2002). In 2011, “Macho Man” Randy Savage died at age 58. The wrestling legend suffered a heart attack while driving his Jeep in the Tampa Bay area.

