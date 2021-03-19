Lara Spencer Is Not Just a TV Personality, but Also a Wife and Mom

TV personality Lara Spencer has quite an impressive resume when it comes to hosting gigs. While most know her from her hosting job on Good Morning America, she also had made quite a name for herself on HGTV. Lara is the creator, executive producer, and host of the show Flea Market Flip as well as a new show called Everything But the House.

Along with being a talented television host, Lara Spencer is also a wife and mother. So, who is Lara married to? We have all the details below!