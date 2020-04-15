Larray Might Be Hype House's Most Underrated Member

TikTok has also created competition among its top creators for more followers and advertising deals.

The influence of TikTok is undeniable, and the video app has created dozens of stars — and many are still teenagers. The app's biggest creators include Charli D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, and Addison Rae, and they've become near household names.

When users create collaborations and duets with other TikTok stars, the amount of exposure and views increase exponentially, so it's no surprise that TikTok collectives have been created. One of the most famous TikTok collectives is Hype House, and the members have become the subject of attention.

While many already know Charli, Addison, and Chase from the Hype House, some of the members are lesser known.

Who is Larray from Hype House? Find out more about the social media star and his personal life.