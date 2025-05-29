Who Are Larry Hoover's Children? Get the Details of the Former Gangster Disciples Member's Family Larry Hoover is the co-founder of the Chicago gang, Gangster Disciples. By Niko Mann Published May 29 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: ABC7 News Chicago

Larry Hoover is the co-founder of the Chicago gang, Gangster Disciples, and he was serving several life sentences for murder in a Colorado prison. However, he recently received a presidential pardon on May 28 after spending 30 years in solitary confinement at the maximum security prison, ADX Florence. While the federal charges against the 74-year-old are no longer an issue, he is still facing his sentence in Illinois. However, he will no longer have to serve time in the "draconian supermax prison."

Article continues below advertisement

Larry Hoover was convicted of murdering 19-year-old William "Pooky" Young in 1973. Pooky was a drug dealer in Chicago, Ill., and Larry was already serving a 200-year sentence for murdering the teen on state charges when he was convicted in 1997 on federal charges. He received an additional six life sentences, per CBS News. Now that he has received a pardon from President Donald Trump, people want to know: Who are Larry Hoover's children? We have the answer!

Source: WGN News

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Larry Hoover's children?

People are curious about whether Larry has children following the news of his presidential pardon, and he does have three children — Larry Hoover Jr., Tyree Hoover, and Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard. Larry Jr. is best known for his efforts to get his father released from prison and raising awareness about prison reform. He shared his parents' wedding certificate on Instagram in 2023 while noting that the duo had been together for over 60 years! He was also featured in Kanye West's song "Jesus Lord."

His mother, Winndye Hoover, married Larry while he was locked up in Colorado. "63 years of LOVE. 3 years of MARRIAGE," he wrote. "They fought real hard to get that certificate even thou they didn’t need one! Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad. Thank you MOM & DAD for being the example! A TRUE LOVE STORY." Winndye reacted to the news of Larry's pardon on May 28. "It's overwhelming," she said. "It's a long time coming, and we just want to hope it go all the way through."

Article continues below advertisement

Larry Jr. also reacted to the news and said that his father "deserved redemption." "He deserves a second chance at being a part of this community, and he can be a benefit to this community if they want him to be a benefit to this community." Larry Jr. also said that he hopes Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will give his father clemency. "We know that Governor Pritzker believes in rehabilitation, redemption, and transformation, and he's done all of that. "

Article continues below advertisement

He also thanked Kanye West for helping to get his father pardoned, per TMZ. Kanye live-streamed an event in 2021 called "Free Larry Hoover." The event was meant to highlight prison reform and unfair sentences.

Article continues below advertisement

Larry's other son who is named Larry, Lil Larry, reacted to the news by sharing an Instagram post noting his father's pardon. He is also a staunch supporter of his dad and advocates for his release.

Article continues below advertisement

Larry's third son, Tyree Hoover, shared a post on Instagram in 2022 after he was able to visit his father in prison. Tyree said that he had "dreamed" for many years that he could visit his dad. "We bonded, and that was the greatest feeling ever," he wrote. "Free my father." Tyree is also a digital creator and a co-founder of Goodfellas ENT.