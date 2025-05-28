Why Is President Donald Trump Pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley? We Have The Answer The couple were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. By Niko Mann Published May 28 2025, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

President Donald Trump is giving a full pardon to reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. The couple was convicted in 2022 of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, is a Trump supporter who spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024, and she had been hoping the president would pardon her parents. She announced that her parents were receiving a pardon with an Instagram post on May 27.

Why Is Trump Pardoning The Chrisleys?

People are curious as to why Trump is pardoning the Chrisley Knows Best stars. According to Fox5 Atlanta, the president thought the couple was deserving of a pardon and noted their lengthy prison terms. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his wife was given a seven-year prison term, per the Department of Justice.

Trump called the family to let them know the Chrisleys were to receive a presidential pardon. "It's a terrible thing. It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are gonna be free and clean, and I hope that we can do it by tomorrow," said Trump. "Is that OK? I don't know them, but give them my regards. And wish them a good life."

President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley!



President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley!

Savannah Chrisley shared the happy news on Instagram.

According to CNBC, Savannah Chrisley spoke at the 2024 Republican Convention and has been hoping that Trump would pardon her parents. Savannah also starred on the reality show and had been caring for her younger sibling and her niece since Todd and Julie went to prison.

Savannah posted a video on Instagram to share the good news. She captioned her Instagram post, "TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY PARDONED." "Oh my goodness," she exclaimed in the video. "OK, y'all. I tried to do an Instagram live earlier. And, I was driving, trying to get home to get my life together, and we are freaking out over here."

"I have shed so many tears," she continued. "The president called me personally as I was walking into Sam's Club, and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So, both of my parents are coming home, um, tonight or tomorrow. I still don't believe it's real. I am freaking out!"

Savannah went on to thank the president, his administration, and her parents' lawyers. "I will forever be grateful," she added. "We're getting some clothes together for mom and dad, getting their room put together upstairs, and I'm just speechless. My parents get to start their lives over."

How do people feel about the pardon?

After the news was shared on X, people reacted to the pardon. Fans of the show were happy about the Chrisleys' pardon. One fan replied, "They should have never been imprisoned." Another wrote, "I’m so happy. I am just beside myself."