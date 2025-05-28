Todd Chrisley's Mom Received a Devastating Cancer Diagnosis in 2021 — How Is She Doing? Nanny Faye is alive and kickin'. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 28 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Less than two weeks after Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of various federal charges — including tax evasion, bank fraud, and wire fraud — the couple recorded an episode of their podcast. In it, Todd revealed that his mother, known by fans as Nanny Faye, had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2021. Nanny was 77 at the time and had been receiving "weekly treatments" since her diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

In February 2023, three months into Todd and Julie's prison sentences, Nanny opened up about chemotherapy. On an episode of her granddaughter Savannah's podcast, the elder Chrisley revealed that after each treatment, she would be "down for the count" the next day but up and at the casino the day after. It's been more than two years since that conversation happened. Here's hoping Nanny Faye is still alive to tell more tales. Let's get into the latest update.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nanny Faye still alive? She sure is!

Seven months after Nanny Faye assured fans she wasn't letting cancer kick her butt, the reality television star revealed she was in remission. In an appearance on her other granddaughter Lindsie's The Southern Tea podcast, the sassy senior said, "I’m in remission, thank God. I’ve been out moving around, doing the best I can."

Lindsie said that when she got the call that Nanny's scans were clear, she was over the moon about it. It was such a "relieving feeling" and Lindsie was sure the rest of the family would agree with her. Nanny confirmed that her PET scan was clear. "No cancer nowhere," she said. "So I didn’t have to do my next treatment but I have to come back in three months and if everything looks good, we’ll move on."

Article continues below advertisement

Nanny is still making podcast appearances on her grandchildren's shows. In February 2025 she was back on Savannah's Unlocked podcast where she was asked if anyone ever mentions Todd or Julie to her. Nanny apparently still likes to gamble because while out at a casino a man sitting next to her said he knew who she was and asked what they were going to do now that Todd and Julie were going to jail. "We're gonna make a movie about it so drunks like you have something to watch," she replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd and Julie Chrisley are getting out of prison.

President Donald Trump is throwing yet another pardon party for Todd and Julie. On May 27, 2025, the president hopped on a call with Savannah and Chase Chrisley to let them know he was going to pardon their parents. In a video clip of this conversation that was shared on X, Trump tells the Chrisley kids that their folks were treated pretty harshly. He also said he had no idea who they were.