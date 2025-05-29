Why Do People Want Larry Hoover to Go Free? And What He Was Convicted of in the First Place? Donald Trump commuted Larry Hoover's original life sentence in federal prison. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 29 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@larryhooverjr_

After Donald Trump announced plans to commute former gangster Larry Hoover's federal life sentence, it set in motion some questions about Hoover's other convictions and prison time. Now, some people want the Gangster Disciples founder to go free, but others aren't so sure why or if that's even a good idea at this point.

So, why do some people want Larry Hoover to go free? Although Trump did commute Hoover's federal life sentence, he did not totally commute all of Hoover's other crimes he was convicted of. According to ABC News, Hoover still has a 200-year state sentence due to a 1973 murder he was convicted of.

Why do people want Larry Hoover to go free?

ABC News also reported that some believe Hoover has not been totally rehabilitated, as his legal team claims he has. Although he was held in solitary confinement for 30 years before his federal sentence was commuted, the outlet reported that some believe Hoover still maintains some control over the Chicago street gang from behind bars.

Because of that, not everyone thinks Hoover should be pardoned for the rest of his crimes that keep him incarcerated. Others, including Kanye West, believe that he has been rehabilitated and that his time served should be the end of his sentences as a whole. Per Newsweek, some of Hoover's supporters believe that he has been unfairly targeted because of his race and that, as a Black man, he was used as an example.

According to court filings that Newsweek obtained, Hoover has spoken out about his progress since he was arrested decades before his federal sentence commute. Per the documents, in 2022, Hoover reportedly said, "I'm no longer the Larry Hoover people sometimes talk about." He also denounced any involvement with Gangster Disciples.

Is Larry Hoover still in prison now?

Although Hoover's federal sentence was commuted, he still has state charges for which he is serving time in prison. Per CBS News, Hoover is still serving six life sentences in a Colorado prison. In order to be fully pardoned for all of his crimes at the state level, the governor of Illinois would have to grant him parole for those crimes.

Larry Hoover’s prison sentence has been commuted today by Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/pyFwZwnDnD — Boss (@_ValTown_) May 28, 2025

Hoover was originally up for parole for his state crimes in 2022, but at that time, he was denied parole at the state level. He and his team continued to fight in the years leading up to that denial and the years after. Hoover's attorneys shared a statement with CBS News to express their gratitude for some progress for Hoover.