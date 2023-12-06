Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok What Does GDK Mean on TikTok? Why You Should Think Twice Before Using the Symbol A TikTok symbol has been associated with GDK. Here’s what to know about the notorious Chicago gang. By Distractify Staff Dec. 6 2023, Published 11:47 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jaygobrazzyy

Whether you’re a casual scroller or an avid creator, those with a TikTok account are familiar with the app’s ever-changing trends. One minute, you could be showing off dance moves to a Sean Paul song, and the nex, you could be “putting a finger down” for all of the traumas that apply to you. You never really know with TikTok.

The app’s diversity in trends is a snapshot of the people who use it and help make the trends what they are. Unfortunately, too often, those who partake in certain trends don’t know it can mean something entirely different to someone else. Many TikTok users have begun using a hand symbol in their content. On the surface, the hand symbol looks like a half-heart. However, some users have confirmed the sign is associated with GDK and shouldn’t be used by people who don’t rep GDK.

So, what does GDK stand for? Here’s what to know.

What does GDK mean on TikTok?

GDK began to be a hot topic on TikTok in 2021. After realizing many users were using a half heart as a trend to discuss things they don’t like, such as “people who rarely hit u up to hang out” or “girls who are 5’5,” TikTok user Jay (@jaygobrazzyy), highlighted the fact that the symbol looks eerily similar to GDK’s.

“That s--t looks just like GDK,” Jay shared on camera. “You can’t say it doesn’t.”

The GDK symbol is associated with the gang Gangster Disciple Killer. According to HipHop DX, GDK is a Chicago street gang, and the symbol is often used by the Black Disciple Killer, otherwise known as BDK.

As TikTok creator The Hood University (@quanodag) explained in his April 2023 TikTok, GDK, and BDK are two of the gangs someone could be a part of and associate with. Another gang, Everybody Killer (EBK). The various gangs all have beef with one another, and if they interact, they are expected to kill the other person representing the gang they’re not apart of.

According to The Hood University, GDK is reserved for the gangs who only have beef with other gangsters that will always remain. However, BDK is usually a sign that the person repping it has issues and disrespects a rival gang, whereas EBK means a person has beef with pretty much everybody.

Celebrities have been accused of being a part of GBK.

While those who used the GBK symbol on TikTok likely had no idea how sinister the gang sign could be, rumors have swirled that some celebrities know exactly which hood they’re repping.

In hip-hop culture, several rappers like 21 Savage, the late Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign have referenced GDK in their songs. Per HipHop DX, Fivio Foreign reportedly confirmed he was associated with the gang in his lyrics, stating, “You say you ain’t GDK/ What the f--- is you doin’ with me?”

Diddy’s son King Combs reportedly seen dropping the rakes and claiming “GDK” 😳pic.twitter.com/LMRvMawmT5 — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 4, 2023

King Combs, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, also gave signs that he was a member of GDK. In December 2023, a video obtained by No Jumper showed King throwing up the GDK sign and saying “GDK” on camera as his girlfriend Raven Tracy grabbed his face.

King’s video received backlash from those who were active in GDK, such as Chicago rapper King Yella. King Yella responded to King Combs’ GDK sign by stating, “Why would you even try and involve yourself in a GDK movement? You were born rich and famous. What are you doing?”Amid the backlash, King Combs apologized and confirmed he’s not in a gang on his Instagram Stories.

“I ain’t affiliated w no gangs & I'm not a gang member!!” he wrote.