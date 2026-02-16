Star-Studded Weekend in Downtown Las Vegas Includes WWE Stars and MLB Players Mingling With Reality Stars What better place to celebrate any occasion, especially love, than Circa Las Vegas? By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 16 2026, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas WWE star Sydney Zmrzel, aka Maxxine Dupri, and Power Slapper Ellie Dempster

As the pro football season slows down and the Winter Olympics peaking everyone’s interest, one might think that this is “slow season” in Las Vegas, but that is certainly not the case downtown on Fremont Street. Over the last few weeks, we hear it has been lively as ever with all kinds of star power and energy.

What better place to celebrate any occasion, especially love, than Circa Las Vegas? It's hard to think of any, and neither can WWE star Sydney Zmrzel, better known as Maxxine Dupri. She was in for dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime with her husband, Anthony Luke, and friends for a late celebration of their wedding a month prior. Riding on the high of the evening, they were taken on a tour of the kitchen and were spotted taking photos with none other than Chef Barry. Fans also went crazy as they noticed newly engaged Power Slapper Ellie Dempster and her fiancé

Source: Circa Las Vegas WWE star Maxxine Dupri, Anthony Luke, and Chef Barry

Gian Carlo Salvatore was eating at the restaurant at the same time. Maxxine and Ellie even got a photo together and talked all things Power Slap and WWE.

Source: Circa Las Vegas Gian Carlo Salvatore and newly engaged Power Slapper Ellie Dempster.

It is also worth noting that in the last few weeks, seven-time Mr. Olympia Flex Lewis and his wife, Ali, were seen having dinner at Barry’s with famous reality stars from the hit Discovery Channel show Diesel Brothers. Seen posing on the red carpet with their wives were Keaton “The Muscle” Hoskins and David “Diesel Dave” Kiley. Serial Entrepreneur Brad Lea and his wife were also seen dining with the group and adding to the already attractive photo. Can you even imagine what guys with muscles like to order for dinner at Barry’s?

Source: Circa Las Vegas Diesel Brothers Keaton Hoskins and David Kiley, Flex Lewis, and Brad Lea and wives

With Spring Training and baseball season right around the corner, there really is no better place to fuel up than at Barry’s. A great group of athletes were seen dining, including former University of Tennessee player Blake Burke, who went off in the MLB draft in 2024 in the first round to the Milwaukee Brewers, along with Andrew Fischer, who went off as the 20th overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft to the Brewers as well.

Source: Circa Las Vegas Blake Burke, Andrew Fischer, Luke Hill, Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar, San Francisco Giants Manager Tony Vitello, Chase Wilk

This duo was seen eating with their old coach, Tony Vitello, who is now the manager for the San Francisco Giants. They were also there with University of Tennessee star quarterback Joey Aguilar alongside 2025 MLB 4th round draft pick for the Cleveland Guardians Luke Hill, and Chase Wilk, who is a prospect for the upcoming 2026 MLB draft and University of Minnesota BIG TEN signee. What a great way to celebrate during UFC weekend. After dinner, most of the guys were seen taking photos with Circa CEO/Owner Derek Stevens. Talking baseball is one of Derek's favorite things to talk about, especially with athletes who are currently playing.

Source: Circa Las Vegas San Francisco Manager Tony Vitello, Circa CEO Derek Stevens, Blake Burke, Andrew Fischer, Luke Hill, Joey Aguilar