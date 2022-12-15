Distractify
Stocking stuffers
20 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Under $10 That Won't Seem Last Minute

Dec. 15 2022, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

After crossing off your gift list, it can be easy to forget about stocking stuffers.

No one wants to wake up to an empty stocking on Christmas morning, so if you're looking for some last-minute items we've got you covered.

From candy canes to card games, here's a roundup of things you can buy on Amazon (two-day shipping for the win!) for under $10!

Light-Up Chopsticks

light-up chopsticks
These light-up chopsticks are perfect for the sushi lover in your life — and they come in a variety of colors!

Price: $12 on Amazon

Wool Winter Socks

Wool Winter Socks
Socks may get a bad rap, but these wool winter socks will definitely come in handy as the temperature starts dropping.

Price: $9.99 on Amazon

Rubik's Cube

last minute stocking stuffer
For someone who needs to keep their hands busy, or just loves a challenge, a Rubik's Cube is the perfect stocking stuffer. There's a reason this toy has been popular for decades!

Price: $9.84 on Amazon

Burt's Bees Everyday Essentials Set

Burt's Bees Everyday Essentials Set
Anybody would appreciate this gift set from Burt's Bees because you can never have too much lip balm or lotion — especially in the winter.

Price: $9.98 on Amazon

Luggage Tags

Luggage Tags
For the world traveler, gift them these bright luggage tags, guaranteed to stand out at baggage claim.

Price: $5.99 on Amazon

Funko Pop Ornaments

Funko Pop Ornaments
Funko Pop has a variety of ornaments that are the perfect stocking stuffers for Star Wars fans, The Office loyalists, and many more fandoms.

Price: $9.99 on Amazon

E.L.F. Face Mask

E.L.F. Face Mask
E.L.F.'s sleeping mask has rave reviews on Amazon and is the perfect gift for the person who is obsessed with skincare.

Price: $10 on Amazon

Reusable Straws

Reusable Straws
It's officially time to ditch plastic straws — and these metal reusable straws are the perfect alternative.

Price: $9.99 on Amazon

Facial Mask Set

Facial Mask Set
These face masks will come in handy after the holidays.

Price: $9.99 on Amazon

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Spray

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Spray
This stocking stuffer speaks for itself.

Price: $8.99 on Amazon

Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal
A gratitude journal is a perfect gift for anyone who struggles with anxiety and needs to take a few minutes each day to reflect and disconnect.

Price: $7.99 on Amazon

Hair Clips

Hair Clips
Sometimes the basics are the best things to put into Christmas stockings, like these hair clips. Plus, you get four for under $10, which you can divide up!

Price: $9.99 on Amazon

Candy Canes

Candy Canes
'Tis the season! Who doesn't love a traditional candy cane?

Price: $9.99 on Amazon

Keychain Bracelet Wristlet

Keychain Bracelet Wristlet
This wristlet comes with a key ring and card holder, perfect for anyone who is always running errands.

Price: $9.99 on Amazon

UNO Cards

UNO Cards
Bring the family together after gifts are open to play a game of UNO that is guaranteed to spread even more holiday cheer.

Price: $8.39 on Amazon

Bath Bombs

Bath Bombs
The holidays can be stressful, so bath bombs are the perfect stocking stuffer! Again, this comes in a pack of six, so you can divide up the bath bombs.

Price: $9.99 on Amazon

Beginner Yo-Yo

Beginner Yo-Yo
It's time to bring back yo-yos! Learning a yo-yo trick can be a goal on Christmas morning.

Price: $6.99 on Amazon

American Trends Beanie

American Trends Beanie
Stay warm this winter with a beanie that fits perfectly into a stocking. This style comes in a variety of colors and a smiley face logo.

Price: $8.50 on Amazon

Essential Oils Roller

Essential Oils Roller
Did we mention that the holidays are stressful? This essential oils roller is perfect for stress relief and a calm moment.

Price: $9.99 on Amazon

Amazon Gift Card

Amazon Gift Card
And when all else fails, you can't go wrong with an Amazon gift card!

Price: $10 on Amazon

Happy shopping!

