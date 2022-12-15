15 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts That Teachers Actually Want
If you’ve stumbled across this article, odds are you’re experiencing the all-too-familiar gift-giving time crunch. With the holidays rapidly approaching, Christmas shopping tends to get away from us, especially when it involves shopping for individuals outside of our close friends and family.
Enter: teachers. Arguably the people most deserving of a little holiday cheer, teachers are often overlooked when it comes to gift-giving. However, just because December is halfway over doesn’t mean their gift has to be half-baked.
From office supplies to sweet treats to self-care subscriptions, show your tired teacher some love this season with one of these eight last-minute gift ideas. We've done all the research for you.
For the teacher who needs their morning coffee: Yeti Rambler Mug
This versatile mug is dishwasher safe and comes in various sizes — ranging from 10 to 24 ounces — and colors. Perfect for keeping hot drinks extra toasty and cold drinks extra chilled, the Yeti Rambler Mug is a great last-minute gift option for coffee lovers, tea drinkers, and every sipper in between.
Price: $30 on Amazon
For the teacher who loves a pop of color: Staedtler Triplus Fineliner Pens
Give the heavy-handed grader the gift of color with this 20-pack of assorted fine-liner pens. These ergonomic, triangle-tipped pens are dry-safe and can last days uncapped!
Price: $19.50 on Amazon
For the teacher with a major sweet tooth: Popbar Hot Chocolate Sticks
Perfect for class holiday parties or a cozy night in, this delectable box is your teacher’s one-stop shop for all things hot, hot, hot chocolate.
Featuring dark, milk, and white chocolate sticks, these tasty treats are kosher, gluten-free, and made with real chocolate.
Price: $20.99 on Amazon
For the teacher who is a candle connoisseur: ILLUME Noble Holiday Balsam & Cedar Soy Candle
There’s a reason candles make for such great gifts. ILLUME’s soy candles come in four festive scents — Balsam & Cedar, Winter White, North Sky, and Woodfire — and arrive in stunning decorative tins guaranteed to add a special holiday touch to any home or classroom.
Price: $17.99 on Amazon
For the teacher who could use a breather: a Headspace subscription
Teaching is a stressful job, but it doesn’t have to be. Give your teacher peace of mind by gifting them an annual subscription to Headspace, the ultimate meditation app.
Price: $69.99 on Headspace
For the teacher who likes to plan: At-a-Glance 2023 Weekly & Monthly Planner
Let's be real: What teacher doesn’t like to plan? Help your favorite molder-of-minds start the year on the right foot with this in-depth planner made from recyclable materials. With monthly and weekly views, appointments, year-round planning, and more, this gift is the epitome of organization.
Price: $26.41 on Amazon
For the teacher who appreciates the little things: Custom Self-Inking Stamp
Inexpensive yet highly personal, a customizable self-inking stamp is a gift your teacher didn’t know they needed.
Price: $9.99 on Amazon
For the teacher who loves to read outside the classroom.
Give them a book to read over winter break that will remind them of the importance of education, like the memoir, Educated, which tells Tara Westover's story from leaving a survivalist family to getting her Ph.D. at Cambridge University.
Price: $9 on Amazon
For the teacher who is also obsessed with plants.
Spruce up a teacher's desk with a fun plant! UrbanStems has a great collection of holiday gift sets, as well as its best-selling "Cathy" — a low-maintenance xerographic air plant in a cute ceramic pot.
Price: $50 at UrbanStems
For the teacher who always has her hands full.
Customize this canvas tote with your teacher's initial to add a special touch to a gift they will definitely use all year round.
Price: $28 on Amazon
For the teacher who is also a Disney adult.
If you know your teacher is headed to Disney during winter break, gift them this stemless wine glass they can use after the last day of school.
Price: $17 on Amazon
For the teacher who is a homebody.
Socks may get a bad rap during the holidays, but we are sure any teacher will love these comfortable slouchy socks — especially during the winter months.
Price: $23 on Amazon
For the teacher who loves to cook.
There is nothing like a great cookbook, and Barefoot Contessa's Go-To Dinners cookbook has recipes any teacher can whip up at home after a long day of work.
Price: $20 on Amazon
For the teacher who likes a bit of spice.
If your teacher loves spicy foods or watching Hot Ones on YouTube, this gift will definitely test their heat tolerance.
Price: $36 on Heatonist
For the teacher who likes to keep their options open: an Amazon.com eGift Card
No time? No problem. An Amazon eGift card is the perfect way to show your teacher you care without the added stress of unpredictable holiday shipping.
Price: $1+ on Amazon
Whatever you decide to gift your teacher for Christmas, it's the thought that counts. Teachers work hard and it's important to let them know that they're appreciated.