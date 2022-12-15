15 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts That Teachers Actually Want

If you’ve stumbled across this article, odds are you’re experiencing the all-too-familiar gift-giving time crunch. With the holidays rapidly approaching, Christmas shopping tends to get away from us, especially when it involves shopping for individuals outside of our close friends and family.

Enter: teachers. Arguably the people most deserving of a little holiday cheer, teachers are often overlooked when it comes to gift-giving. However, just because December is halfway over doesn’t mean their gift has to be half-baked.