Which Late-Night Host Is at the Center of a Rumor About Hiding a Secret Family? Reddit believes they know which host it is. By Ivy Griffith Updated Feb. 26 2026, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Late-night hosts are some of the most controversial figures in television entertainment. Their job is to hold a mirror up to society, crack some jokes, and make us think about the state of things. While their shows might seem focused on humor, they're cultural bellwethers and keepers of the satire that holds the powerful accountable. At least, historically. Yet for all that these hosts become a part of many family routines, their private lives are often kept quite private.

Article continues below advertisement

Which is why it was so surprising when the Fauxmoi community began circulating a blind item that had a major bomb to drop about one particular late-night host: he has a secret family. Here's what we know about the host at the center of these rumors.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

A late-night host is at the center of rumors about a "secret family."

Fauxmoi Reddit community user @cmaia1503 posted the blind item to the board, launching a flurry of speculation among community members. The item reads, "Late night surprise!"

The item claims that the publicity team for a "certain late-night host" is "scrambling like crazy" after the host apparently revealed that "some personal info is most likely going to be made public any day now." And the information they're prepping the team for?

Article continues below advertisement

According to the item, this host secretly fathered a set of twins, who are now allegedly around 5 years old, with a "younger woman." The woman is said not to be famous, and allegedly met this host after being an audience member at his show around six years ago. Apparently, this host and his family have known about the children their whole lives. And his team is now debating the wisdom of getting ahead of the scandal with a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's why people are so convinced it's Jimmy Fallon.

The item goes on to suggest that when the host in question is revealed, it will "surprise" a lot of people. Reddit is convinced they know exactly who it is. According to the community consensus, it's likely not Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, or anyone of the sort.

The host in question, they believe, is Jimmy Fallon. While this may be surprising to readers, the community claims that to anyone who has paid attention, Fallon's bad behavior is well documented.

Article continues below advertisement

A 2023 article by Rolling Stone took a look at the workplace environment at Fallon's show, with some claiming that Fallon vacillates between capable, charming, and toxic. The Reddit community cited rumors of Fallon's penchant for drinking and poor behavior with employees, although they did not substantiate the claims.