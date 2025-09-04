Forget the Alleged DUI — Let's Talk About "Those" Allegations Against Nicholas Braun The allegations involve at least one girl in high school. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 4 2025, 6:29 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Most people know him best as Cousin Greg on the HBO series Succession, for which he earned three Emmy nominations. But at home, he's Nicholas Braun. The 37-year-old star is recognizable for his baby face and acting skills. In addition to Succession, he's also known for roles in Red State (2011), Prom (2011), and Date and Switch (2014). Unfortunately, he's also known for less wholesome reasons, too. The actor was arrested in 2025 after what seems like a series of bad decisions.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet it wasn't the arrest that some people are curious about. Their curiosity stems back to a series of allegations made against Braun, going as far back as 2019. Here's what we know about those older allegations.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here are the details on those allegations against Nicholas Braun.

In 2021, he discussed his issues with relationships with New York Times, sharing, "I haven’t really been in a long-term relationship, ever. I do yearn for it and yet I’m incapable of it. I go toward it and then I hit a wall where I’m like, I can’t go farther into this. I’ve got to exit.” However, some allegations seem to suggest that Braun's issues with relationships go further than disliking the game.

Starting in 2019, Braun co-owned a restaurant and bar in New York City called Ray's, which was a Lower East Side concept venue. He and co-owner Justin Theroux operated the restaurant alongside industry experts Carlos Quirarte, Taavo Somer and Matt McCormick, per Vogue. And that, several online users claim, is where he engaged in some wildly inappropriate behavior. In a since-deleted series of videos and posts, one TikTok user claimed that Braun tried to get her to go back to his hotel room with him, despite informing him that she was in high school (via The Spin Cycle).

Article continues below advertisement

When that didn't work, she claims he found "another high school girl" to take to his room. On several FauxMoi Reddit threads, users have explored the idea that "everyone knew" that if you were a woman who went to Ray's, you would end up sleeping with Braun. Some people claim that they witnessed him getting with women who looked "about 20" despite being in his 30s. Braun's bar co-owner, Theroux, is also rumored to have a thing for seeking out teenagers to date and sleep with, according to a FauxMoi deep dive.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

He was arrested in 2025 for a different reason.

Of course, these allegations against both Braun and Theroux are just allegations for now, and some of them stop short of breaking the law, even if they are definitely ethically questionable. Yet in August 2025, a more concrete incident seems to have caught Braun breaking the law.

According to CBS News, Braun was arrested in New Hampshire on Aug. 29, 2025, under suspicion of DUI. The outlet reports that Braun was "charged with DUI impairment and operating without lights following a traffic stop on Lee Road."

Article continues below advertisement