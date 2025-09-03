After 'Succession' Actor Nicholas Braun Was Arrested on DUI Charges, Fans Wonder About His Net Worth Nicholas played "Cousin Greg" on the HBO drama. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 3 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the HBO drama Succession were surprised to learn that one of the show's actors, Nicholas Braun, was arrested on DUI charges over Labor Day weekend. Nicholas is best known for his role as Greg Hirsch on the hit series.

According to NBC, the actor was arrested in Moultonborough on Aug. 29, 2025, by officers from the Moultonborough Police Department at approximately 11:15 p.m. for suspicion of "DUI-impairment." However, fans want to know more about Nicholas's net worth.

Source: Mega

Here's Nicholas Braun's net worth.

Nicholas has been acting since 2001, having been encouraged by his actor father, Craig Braun. As cousin Greg Hirsch on Succession, Nicholas was nominated for three Emmy Awards and amassed a net worth of approximately $4 million. According to People, he also has one Critics' Choice Award nomination under his belt, and he won two illustrious Screen Actors Guild awards. Nicholas won the SAG awards in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category for Succession.

Nicholas Braun Actor Net worth: $4 million Birthdate: May 1, 1988 Birthplace: Long Island, New York Mother: Elizabeth Lyle Father: Craig Braun Education: Occidental College

The actor studied math at Occidental College for two years before leaving to pursue an acting career. According to IMDb, Nicholas had his film debut in 2005 in the film Sky High. He went on to have roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Simpsons, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Cold Case, and Without a Trace, just to name a few.

The actor most recently starred as the late comedian Andy Kaufman and puppeteer Jim Henson in a biographical movie about Saturday Night Live called Saturday Night. He is in a relationship with Hyunji Ward, and he told People that his most blissful moments are on her family's Lake Michigan cottage. "Whenever we go, there’s no cell service, and we’re just baking pies," he said. "I’ve actually learned how to make a crust, everything. I can do it all."

The duo also has a puppy together, and Nicholas joked about the tribulations of potty training a young pup. “Every time she pees outside in front of our house, we do a celebration, which consists of dancing,” he said. “I hope no one is seeing us." The actor shared a picture of his love and new pup on Instagram to celebrate Hyunji's birthday back in March.

"HBD to my sweet sweet DARLING of a girlfriend," he wrote on Instagram. "You are the absolute joy of my life. You make me my best self!! Like when you said that I could pull off this shirt full of forks. You were right. Love you dearly."