Distractify
Home > Entertainment

After 'Succession' Actor Nicholas Braun Was Arrested on DUI Charges, Fans Wonder About His Net Worth

Nicholas played "Cousin Greg" on the HBO drama.

By

Published Sept. 3 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET

Here Is Succession Actor Nicholas Braun's Net Worth
Source: Mega

Fans of the HBO drama Succession were surprised to learn that one of the show's actors, Nicholas Braun, was arrested on DUI charges over Labor Day weekend. Nicholas is best known for his role as Greg Hirsch on the hit series.

Article continues below advertisement

According to NBC, the actor was arrested in Moultonborough on Aug. 29, 2025, by officers from the Moultonborough Police Department at approximately 11:15 p.m. for suspicion of "DUI-impairment." However, fans want to know more about Nicholas's net worth.

Nicholas Braun attends the 29th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Here's Nicholas Braun's net worth.

Nicholas has been acting since 2001, having been encouraged by his actor father, Craig Braun. As cousin Greg Hirsch on Succession, Nicholas was nominated for three Emmy Awards and amassed a net worth of approximately $4 million. According to People, he also has one Critics' Choice Award nomination under his belt, and he won two illustrious Screen Actors Guild awards. Nicholas won the SAG awards in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category for Succession.

Nicholas Braun

Actor

Net worth: $4 million

Birthdate: May 1, 1988

Birthplace: Long Island, New York

Mother: Elizabeth Lyle

Father: Craig Braun

Education: Occidental College

Article continues below advertisement

The actor studied math at Occidental College for two years before leaving to pursue an acting career. According to IMDb, Nicholas had his film debut in 2005 in the film Sky High. He went on to have roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Simpsons, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Cold Case, and Without a Trace, just to name a few.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor most recently starred as the late comedian Andy Kaufman and puppeteer Jim Henson in a biographical movie about Saturday Night Live called Saturday Night. He is in a relationship with Hyunji Ward, and he told People that his most blissful moments are on her family's Lake Michigan cottage.

"Whenever we go, there’s no cell service, and we’re just baking pies," he said. "I’ve actually learned how to make a crust, everything. I can do it all."

The duo also has a puppy together, and Nicholas joked about the tribulations of potty training a young pup.

“Every time she pees outside in front of our house, we do a celebration, which consists of dancing,” he said. “I hope no one is seeing us."

The actor shared a picture of his love and new pup on Instagram to celebrate Hyunji's birthday back in March.

Article continues below advertisement

"HBD to my sweet sweet DARLING of a girlfriend," he wrote on Instagram. "You are the absolute joy of my life. You make me my best self!! Like when you said that I could pull off this shirt full of forks. You were right. Love you dearly."

Nicholas was also arrested for Operating Without Lights and was detained for about an hour in Carroll County before "walking free on his own recognizance." TMZ reports that the police camera wasn’t working, so the actor lucked out and didn't have his mugshot taken. The actor's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2025.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

As NBA Star PJ Washington Argues With His Ex in Viral Video, Fans Wonder About His Net Worth

Country Singer Brett Young’s Net Worth Definitely Hits All the Right Notes

Former 'Party of Five' Actor Scott Wolf Has an Impressive Net Worth

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.