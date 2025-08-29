Country Singer Brett Young’s Net Worth Definitely Hits All the Right Notes Brett Young finally found mainstream success with the release of his 2016 self-titled EP. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 29 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The music industry is not only rife with a plethora of opportunities for artists to share their musical gifts with the world, but it is also extremely lucrative if you're lucky enough to hit it big. Let’s put the spotlight on country singer Brett Young and his notable bank account.

After releasing a number of independent albums and EPs from 2007 to 2013, Brett Young finally found mainstream success with the release of his 2016 self-titled EP — which spawned the hit single “Sleep Without You.”

What is Brett Young’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brett Young is worth an estimated $3 million as of August 2025, the bulk of which is due to his successful music career. In addition to taking the stage to perform for his fans, Brett has also graced the small screen courtesy of select television appearances, such as American Idol and The Bachelor.

Brett shared how sobriety gave him a new outlook on life.

In an interview with the Today show in June 2025, the singer revealed his decision to officially quit drinking in 2024 was the best thing he ever did for himself and his family. “It’s a new chapter in my life. I’ve jumped really deep into health and wellness, and trying to hang around longer for my family. It’s kind of like Brett Young 2.0 at the same time,” he said.

“It started with alcohol,” Brett said. “We cut that out at the beginning of last year. Mornings with babies were not feeling great. It wasn’t serving me, my life or my career, so we cut that out." ”And then I just started thinking, ‘Well, what else can we do to start hanging around longer for the kiddos?’ There’s a lot of information available to us. I went down that rabbit hole and I’ve just been chasing it ever since,” he added.

Taking to social media, Brett also let fans in on the inspiration behind his new music. “I spent the last little over a year and a half kind of reinventing myself, redefining what I’m trying to accomplish not only with my career but with my life,” he said via Instagram. “Prioritizing family while also being on the road. It’s just kind of a new chapter. And I feel like not just a better version of myself right now, but the best version of myself.”

The chart-topping artist has emphasized how his wife and children impact his music.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Brett explained how family has changed him and his music for the better. "I’ve always been hell-bent on being in the moment with everything that I write about, but I had a realization in the middle of writing the last record that being married and starting a family kind of changes what you can and can't do in that world," he told the outlet back in June.

