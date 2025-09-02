As NBA Star PJ Washington Argues With His Ex in Viral Video, Fans Wonder About His Net Worth PJ is a power forward for the Dallas Mavericks. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 2 2025, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @pjwashington

Professional basketball player Paul Jamaine Washington Jr., otherwise known as PJ Washington, has gone viral after he got into a verbal argument about their son, and now fans are wondering about the NBA star's net worth.

PJ has a son with Basketball Wives' star Britanny Renner, and the two recently got into an argument when he went to pick up his son.



What is PJ Washington's net worth?

According to Hot New Hip Hop, PJ has a net worth of approximately $10 million. The pro-baller began his basketball career while a student at the University of Kentucky before being the 12th overall draft pick in the first round by the Charlotte Hornets in 2019. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2024 and took the team to the NBA Finals the same year.

Paul Jamaine Washington, Jr. (PJ Washington) Professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks Net worth: $10 million Birthdate: August 23, 1998 Birthplace: Louisville, Kentucky Education: University of Kentucky Spouse: Alisah Washington Children: Paul Jermaine Washington III (with ex Brittany Renner), Preston Washington, and Paxton Jayce Washington

According to Sports Illustrated, PJ is set to be a free agent soon and could reportedly sign an extension with the Dallas Mavericks worth $90 million for four years.

PJ Washington will eligible for a four-year contract extension deal worth around $90M tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/7cqMFLRCyb — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) August 28, 2025

PJ is married to Alisah Washington and the couple has two children — Preston Washington and Paxton Jayce Washington, per The Shade Room. The NBA star also has a son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, with his ex, Brittany Renner. The exes went viral after the two got into an argument as PJ went to pick up his son at Brittany's. According to Complex, PJ and Alisah were picking up his son when they argued with Brittany and her mother. Brittany claimed her son always cried when being picked up his dad.

"This what we not doing," she said as she handed her crying toddler to his father. "Every time that he does this, I'm going to record this, because that's not okay. ... The thing is, he doesn't want to go with you. .. So actually show up and do something with him, 'cause he does this every time."

Brittany Renner and her mother got into a heated arguement with PJ Washington and his wife during a custody exchange, claiming the child always cries when it’s time to go with him



PJ responded by walking to his vehicle with his son as he accused his ex and mother of babying the boy, prompting Brittany's mother to exclaim, "That's terrible. Three weeks in a row." Brittany continued to yell at PJ about their son not wanting to go with him, and he snapped back, "suck d--k." After Brittany's mom asked him to repeat his comment, he directed it to her and said, "I didn't stutter. Suck my d--k." "If you had one, maybe I would," replied Brittany. "P--sy-a-s b--ch."

Brittany's mother went on to accuse PJ of giving $170,000 to his wife, whom she called a "h--," while only putting $11,000 in his son's bank account, prompting his wife to exclaim, "Shut the fu--k up!" Brittany's mom then threatened to fight PJ's wife as she and PJ sat inside their vehicle.