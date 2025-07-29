Inside Brittany Renner’s Beef With Fellow VH1 Star Masika Kalysha Over Her Religion Brittany converted to Islam when she married rapper Kevin Gates on April 6, 2024, but they divorced 52 days later. By Danielle Jennings Published July 29 2025, 6:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the 12th season of VH1’s long-running series Basketball Wives has come to an explosive end, cast member Brittany Renner is at the source of tons of online criticism for her role in exacerbating the drama between mother-daughter duo Jackie Christie and Chantel Jeffries. However, she has a new opponent in former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha, who slammed her for abandoning her Muslim religion following her recent divorce.

Brittany converted to Islam when she married rapper Kevin Gates on April 6, 2024. However, their union was extremely short-lived, as the former couple officially divorced mere weeks later on May 28, after 52 days of marriage, according to Complex.

Let's look inside Brittany Renner’s beef with Masika Kalysha.

After she and Kevin divorced, Brittany shocked her fans when she began posting photos of herself without her hijab — resulting in many accusing her of playing with religion and only wearing the hijab in the first place because she wanted to be with Kevin and marry him. Those critics also included Masika, who took to social media to slam Brittany’s decision to forego the hijab.

“Since we’re on the topic… the way Britney played with them peoples religion to become that man’s other wife is crazy. He took off and she took off them peoples clothes,” Masika wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Brittany fired back, writing, “Says BM #3 who faked a kidnapping to promote their irrelevant OF. Since we’re on the topic…religion is not exclusive, I never signed up to be one of several, ppl are allowed to change their minds, & plenty of relationships are meant to be but not meant to last. Bye 40 and fried!” After clarifying that the kidnapping incident that Brittany referenced was for a television show, Masika slammed Brittany again for seemingly playing with religion.

“Girl go to hell! Oh wait… EVERYBODY speaking the SAME TRUTH about u,” she wrote. “But u mad at me? lol bringing up irrelevant deflections don’t change The fact that YOU PLAYED WITH GOD FOR D--K! Next week u gonna be Buddhist for back shots? Christian for Christian Dior? Girl stfu & go pray.” That’s where things ended with the two for now, but time will tell if his beef is a one-off or long-lasting.

What did Brittany say about removing her hijab?

In June, when she stopped wearing her hijab, she posted online about her decision and the criticism she received. “Don’t have blind loyalty to any person, place, or thing,” she began on a post showing off her naturally curly hair. “I also don’t need excuses to do what I want to do because I accept whatever comes behind my decisions. It’s still Alhamdulillah for everything! Hope this helps.”

“I don’t ask for permission or forgiveness, nor am I in the business of convincing,” she added.

