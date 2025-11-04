Laura Dern’s Parents: The Life and Legacy of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd "Some say you never meet your heroes, but I say if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents." By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 4 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

From one generation of Hollywood royalty to the next, Laura Dern grew up surrounded by lights, cameras, and a lot of legacy. Her parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, are both acclaimed actors whose careers helped define multiple eras of film. Together, they built a foundation of creativity and resilience that shaped Laura’s path to becoming one of the most respected actresses of her generation.

Article continues below advertisement

For decades, fans have admired Laura’s work in movies like Jurassic Park and Marriage Story, but much of her strength and artistry trace back to her family. She often speaks about how her parents taught her the balance between ambition and compassion, and how growing up on film sets gave her an early glimpse into the realities of fame. Here's what we know about the two stars who raised her.

Source: MEGA Laura Dern with Her Parents, Diane and Bruce in 1996

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce and Diane were Hollywood royalty before Laura arrived.

Before Laura became a household name, Bruce and Diane were already carving out their own places in Hollywood. According to PEOPLE, the two met while performing in a stage production in New York City and married in 1960. They welcomed their daughter Laura in 1967, though their marriage ended just two years later.

Still, their professional success never slowed. Bruce earned critical acclaim for roles in Coming Home and Nebraska, earning two Oscar nominations over the span of his long career. Diane, meanwhile, became a three-time Academy Award nominee for her performances in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose, the last of which starred her daughter Laura. In November 2025, Diane passed away at the age of 89 in Ojai, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Laura confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, "She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist, and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now." Her cause of death has not been publicly released, though she had been diagnosed in 2018 with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, and was given six months to live at that time.

Article continues below advertisement

Her passing marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned more than six decades, from classic films to recent television work. Diane appeared alongside Laura in the HBO hit Enlightened, which the two often described as a full-circle experience that healed parts of their mother-daughter relationship.

Laura and Bruce continue the family legacy.

Bruce, now in his late eighties, remains active in the industry and is known for his sharp wit and lifelong love of storytelling. He has spoken with pride about watching Laura’s career flourish and seeing her receive the same recognition that once defined his and Diane’s paths.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, Laura won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story, dedicating the moment to her parents. She said, "Some say you never meet your heroes, but I say if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern."