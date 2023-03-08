Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Instagram/@laurahfritz Laura and Lena Fritz This Popular Momfluencer Is Leaving TikTok to Protect Her Kids — Details on the Controversy By Pretty Honore Mar. 8 2023, Updated 2:34 p.m. ET

Momfluencers on TikTok are under fire. Social media stars like Tiania Haneline and Maia Knight have accumulated just as many critics as followers, which is a helluva lot. The latest TikTok mom to find herself at the center of the controversy is Laura Fritz. Now, the internet is up in arms after Laura announced that she is leaving TikTok. Here’s why.

Why are Laura and Lena Fritz leaving TikTok? The controversy explained.

With more than 2.2 million followers, Laura and her kids, Lena and Sam, have become pretty popular on TikTok, which makes their abrupt exit from the platform that much more surprising. Along with posting a farewell montage, Laura took to Instagram to reveal the real reason that her TikToking days have come to an end. “This is the end of our TikTok account as it was,” Laura started her caption.

“It’s going to be hard to give it up, as it has been a big part of our lives for almost two years, but this is what’s best for our family,” her post continued. She shared her reasons for leaving the platform, explaining that she wanted her kids “to have a regular life growing up, without the pressures of social media.”

Laura went on to thank her 184,000 followers on Instagram for their support and “endless hilarious comments,” the influencer wrote. “We are honored to have made millions laugh for a little while.” “Signing off with so much gratitude and lots of tears, cherishing the memories we‘ve captured.. we love you all. Chaungo, out!”

Following her announcement, Laura’s comment section was flooded with fans who wished her all the best. “I love you and respect this decision so much,” one commenter wrote. “I hope you continue to post about you, Laura, personally as you have given me a lot of strength and hope as a woman with bipolar who wants to be a mother.”

“Lena is funny but you are the reason I’ve stayed … because you have made me feel less alone in a society that makes us feel like we’re less than [others]," they added. However, not everyone was impressed with Laura’s decision to leave TikTok. Consent is mandatory, even and especially when it comes to kids on social media. That’s exactly why fans believe she should have never put her children on TikTok in the first place.