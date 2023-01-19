TikTok Momfluencer Tiania Haneline Is Accused of Exploiting Her Child for Clout

Just as sure as the sun rises and sets, every day, another social media star will manage to fall from grace. The latest public figure to be put on the TikTok chopping block is Myrtle Beach, S.C.–based influencer Tiana Haneline. Tiania and her daughter, Scarlett, first rose to popularity in 2022, when one of their videos went viral on social media.

While Scarlett has made more than a few fans along the way, as of late, Tiania isn’t doing so great in the court of public opinion. In fact, she was recently accused of exploiting little Scarlett for clout. Claims against Tiania were only amplified when the mother was seen seemingly scolding Scarlett in a now-viral video. Read on for everything we know about the TikTok drama.

Who are Tiania and Scarlett? Meet the mother-daughter duo who have taken over TikTok.

Since the video of mother-daughter duo Tiania and Scarlett saying positive affirmations took over TikTok, they’ve amassed a huge fanbase with more than 6 million followers as of this writing.

On Jan. 24, Tiania and Scarlett are set to drop their new children’s book, I'm Going to Have a Good Day!: Daily Affirmations with Scarlett. However, ahead of its release, Tiania finds herself in hot water. The mom was faced with accusations of exploitation after a controversial clip from her live feed went viral. Here’s what happened!

Tiania Haneline found herself in hot water after this mirror video went viral on TikTok, sparking accusations of exploitation.

In January, a screen recording of one of Tiania’s live videos made its rounds on TikTok. In it, Scarlett told her daughter to get a move on as they headed out of the house. As Tiania exited the frame, Scarlett popped her head in. After she realized that she was being recorded, Scarlett slid down in her seat and told her mom she didn't want to be on camera.

In response, Tiania, who was off-camera but could still be seen in a mirror, gestured wildly at her daughter, who then began to cry and apologize. Before long, Tiania cut the camera. However, many feel that the mom didn't act quickly enough. The incident reignited an ongoing conversation about momfluencers exploiting their kids’ privacy for financial gain.

Later, Tiania took to TikTok to clear the air. In a video posted on Jan. 10, Tiania attempted to explain what TikTok viewers believed they saw in the now-viral clip. “I wanted to wait [and] address this when we were done with our vacation but this has went way [too] far. To everyone that has shown me so much love and support thank you,” the TikToker captioned the video.

@scarlettandtiania I wanted to wait an address this when we were done with our vacation but this has went way to far. To everyone that has shown me so much love and support thank you. ♬ original sound - Scarlett and Tiania