Is Viral TikToker Maia Knight's Baby Daddy Back in the Picture? Details

Late last year, Mika’s 2007 single “Grace Kelly” nearly broke the internet when the song became the premise of a viral TikTok trend. Among those to join in were Barbara Corcoran, Ryan Reynolds, and viral sensation Maia Knight.

In the since-deleted TikTok heard round the world, Maia revealed that the father of her twins abandoned her after a one-night stand. According to Maia, her baby daddy asked her to have an abortion and wanted nothing to do with their daughters.