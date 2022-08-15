Is Viral TikToker Maia Knight's Baby Daddy Back in the Picture? Details
Late last year, Mika’s 2007 single “Grace Kelly” nearly broke the internet when the song became the premise of a viral TikTok trend. Among those to join in were Barbara Corcoran, Ryan Reynolds, and viral sensation Maia Knight.
In the since-deleted TikTok heard round the world, Maia revealed that the father of her twins abandoned her after a one-night stand. According to Maia, her baby daddy asked her to have an abortion and wanted nothing to do with their daughters.
However, her life took an unexpected turn when her story went viral. To date, the momfluencer has more than 8 million followers on the platform, where she shares updates on her two baby girls, Scout and Violet (affectionately nicknamed Scotch and Vodka). But who is her baby daddy? Here’s what we know.
Who is Maia Knight’s baby daddy? Everything we know about the mystery man.
Details on Scout and Violet’s dad are far and few between. Maia did not disclose the identity of her baby daddy in her viral video — or anytime since then, for that matter. Though, many have tried to solve the mystery.
Several names have been thrown around on the MaiaKnightSnark subreddit, and even a few of her followers have claimed paternity. In addition, many users pointed out that there were a number of discrepancies in her story and asserted that she was making it all up.
Although none of these fan theories have been substantiated, Maia did share an update in early August that shocked her followers.
Months ago, speculations that Maia’s baby daddy had taken her to court for custody surfaced online. The influencer seemingly confirmed these rumors after she hinted that her baby daddy was back in the picture.
Do Maia Knight and her baby daddy have shared custody?
In Maia’s TikTok bio, she suggests that she plays the role of both “mom and dad” to her daughters. But she gave her followers reason to believe that her baby daddy might have shared custody in a recent video posted to her TikTok account.
In it, she said that the twins were “with their dad,” while she got some much-needed alone time.
She wrote, “The babies are with their dad so I get to stop at Dunkin [Donuts] for breakfast, go grocery shopping without wrangling them, stop at the library to get some new books to read, and then, hang out for the rest of day.”
“I have to keep myself busy or I get sad and lonely,” Maia captioned the video.
Following her post, her followers had questions. “Explain miss girl…” one commenter wrote. “You owe us that bc we [were] in these babies' life longer than he was…”
Another wrote, “You guys missed a chapter, but the real ones have known this for months from the secret account.”
The important thing is — Scotch and Vodka are getting all the love they deserve, and we love to see it.