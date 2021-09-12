YouTube Mom Makes Crying Son Pose for Video After He Learned Their Dog Was Sick

YouTube Mom Makes Crying Son Pose for Video After He Learned Their Dog Was SickBy Mustafa Gatollari
Sep. 12 2021, Published 10:11 a.m. ET
There's something intrinsically disgusting about the monetization of emotional manipulation. While it can be argued that almost all forms of entertainment does this to some capacity, the difference between a tasteful show of someone struggling to persevere in an emotionally difficult situation and another just trying to tug on heartstrings to "display" their emotions is palpable.
There's no shortage of social media stars and personalities who do the latter, and when it comes to a massive platform like YouTube, there are thousands of influencers who will utilize tried and true thumbnail images designed to get as many clicks as possible so they can hoodwink folks into effectively "buying" content that presents itself as a raw display of human emotions.
However, as it isn't hard to imagine, there's a large number of influencers who know exactly what they're doing and won't hesitate to forego humanity and common decency in a bid to get people to click on their clips.
Which is something that Vlogger Jordan Cheyenne has found herself wrestling with in the wake of a recent scandal that involved her crying son and the illness of their family puppy.
Jordan accidentally uploaded an unedited video of her and her son crying over their poor pup's medical condition. Her 9-year-old is visibly distraught over the situation in the clip, but what troubled viewers the most was the very end of the video, where Jordan tells the child, "act like you're crying" as she holds him and poses for a thumbnail to use in the video.
The boy responds with tears in his eyes saying, "I am crying." The emotionally manipulative video has been called out by denizens of the web as "disturbing" and "disgusting" and it didn't take long for Jordan to go viral for all the wrong reasons.
After coming under fire from those who watched the video, Jordan went online to talk to her over 500,000 subscribers in a vlog post. In the clip she says, "it was so disgusting of me, I should not have done that at all. I re-watched it and you guys are completely right."
She followed up by stating that she would be "fully taking a step back from social media" and that moving forward she would not include her son in any more of her content.
Then, on September 12, folks who tried to visit Cheyenne's page noticed it was inaccessible with messages stating: "this channel does not exist" and/or "this page isn't available."
It appears that as of this writing, Cheyenne has deleted her YouTube page. According to Social Blade Cheyenne had amassed from 536,000 subscribers to her channel prior to her decision to delete it.
Jordan's Twitter account is still active and its unclear as to whether or not she has temporarily disabled her YouTube account or has decided to get off social media for good.
The footage of Cheyenne asking her weeping son to pose for a thumbnail in the wake of such a distressing moment didn't just gain traction on YouTube, but Twitter as well.
Throngs of people expressed their disbelief and horror at the fact that the mom Vlogger was "gaming" her son's emotions for YouTube views.
A discussion emerged in the comments about the ethics of family vlogging videos. Some believe that putting the personal lives of children online for all the world to see shouldn't be done in any circumstances.
It didn't help that Cheyenne also went online to post videos on her Instagram story about how "upset" she was with herself while crying and throwing herself an e pity party in an effort to convince the internet she has a conscience, as many said.
A lot of commenters remarked that they weren't buying Jordan's apologies, others thought that her confessionals about the "guilt" she felt were ultimately disingenuous.
Others said that she's only upset for getting caught due to the accidental upload and her uploading her "guilt" videos are an emotional manipulation tool and an attempt to "turn the tide" in her favor by painting individuals who "harass" her for asking her crying son to pose for a thumbnail as going too far.
Others also found it difficult to believe she was really that broken up over her actions seeing how she meticulously selected a filter to make her appear more attractive.