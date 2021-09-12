YouTube Mom Makes Crying Son Pose for Video After He Learned Their Dog Was Sick

There's something intrinsically disgusting about the monetization of emotional manipulation. While it can be argued that almost all forms of entertainment does this to some capacity, the difference between a tasteful show of someone struggling to persevere in an emotionally difficult situation and another just trying to tug on heartstrings to "display" their emotions is palpable.

Article continues below advertisement

There's no shortage of social media stars and personalities who do the latter, and when it comes to a massive platform like YouTube, there are thousands of influencers who will utilize tried and true thumbnail images designed to get as many clicks as possible so they can hoodwink folks into effectively "buying" content that presents itself as a raw display of human emotions.

However, as it isn't hard to imagine, there's a large number of influencers who know exactly what they're doing and won't hesitate to forego humanity and common decency in a bid to get people to click on their clips. Which is something that Vlogger Jordan Cheyenne has found herself wrestling with in the wake of a recent scandal that involved her crying son and the illness of their family puppy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

Jordan accidentally uploaded an unedited video of her and her son crying over their poor pup's medical condition. Her 9-year-old is visibly distraught over the situation in the clip, but what troubled viewers the most was the very end of the video, where Jordan tells the child, "act like you're crying" as she holds him and poses for a thumbnail to use in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

this is so DISTURBING what is wrong with mom vloggers omfg pic.twitter.com/krUjM5Sfit — elle woods ♿︎ 24 (@artangeIII) September 8, 2021

everyone keeps asking the same questions



• this is about the puppy they just bought having parvo

• the son IS crying. real tears. shes forcing him to “fake cry” for views

• it was accidentally uploaded, she forgot to edit this part

• she removed the vid & posted an ‘apology’ — elle woods ♿︎ 24 (@artangeIII) September 9, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

The boy responds with tears in his eyes saying, "I am crying." The emotionally manipulative video has been called out by denizens of the web as "disturbing" and "disgusting" and it didn't take long for Jordan to go viral for all the wrong reasons.

everyone keeps asking why i liked the video



I saw her apology first & immediately searched for the footage to see if anyone caught it before it was deleted



i screen recorded THEIR screen recording. THEY liked it not me. click the link above & youll see its not my video lol — elle woods ♿︎ 24 (@artangeIII) September 11, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

I will NEVER understand showing your child breaking down on the internet. You’re supposed to protect them. These kids that come from families who vlog everything, get bullied at school all the time. Family channels shouldn’t exist. Most of them have done this at some point — bri✨21 and bi (@itsmebri777) September 9, 2021

After coming under fire from those who watched the video, Jordan went online to talk to her over 500,000 subscribers in a vlog post. In the clip she says, "it was so disgusting of me, I should not have done that at all. I re-watched it and you guys are completely right."

Article continues below advertisement

Wow... I feel so sad for that little boy. Instead of being able to feel his feelings he has to put on a show for his mom’s insta. Men already have trouble expressing emotions. He’s going to need therapy in the future. I’m sure this isn’t the only time she’s done this to him. 😢 — katrina.blust (@BlustKatrina) September 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

She followed up by stating that she would be "fully taking a step back from social media" and that moving forward she would not include her son in any more of her content.

Idk how these women can cry on cue like that...that's the most disturbing part. 😐 I've lost a family member so I actually cry; but these women have had nothing happen to them and then cry one cue, and then when their child is in pain...they don't even console them.👀.... wtf?! — Uovodolce (@uovodolce) September 14, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

You have done a great service, no need to defend or explain yourself! The concept of ‘content producers’ has really gotten out of hand, and this is a great example of why. — Glenn Knarr (@gfk328) September 11, 2021

Then, on September 12, folks who tried to visit Cheyenne's page noticed it was inaccessible with messages stating: "this channel does not exist" and/or "this page isn't available." It appears that as of this writing, Cheyenne has deleted her YouTube page. According to Social Blade Cheyenne had amassed from 536,000 subscribers to her channel prior to her decision to delete it.

Article continues below advertisement

Well hopefully the folks who "follow" these kinds of (ahem, cough-cough) "influencers", realize most of those folks they "follow" do very similar things. It's ALL a show. Smoke and mirrors. Ask them to show the 35 outtakes before they got the "right" selfie. — omar cunningham (@omarcunningham1) September 13, 2021

Psychopathy traits.

Lack of empathy

Difficult relationships

Hostility

Deceitfulness

Callousness

Manipulativeness

Irritability

Irresponsibility

Impulsivity

Risky behavior

How many behavior traits did we see in that video??? — leftoverhere (@nickiejeffers) September 14, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan's Twitter account is still active and its unclear as to whether or not she has temporarily disabled her YouTube account or has decided to get off social media for good.

Another family vlogging channel trying to be fake….they used to be about skits, pranks (which, yes…were fake most if the time…but that was 2010 youtube) and irl stuff…damn — Kalib_the_badger_7/12/02 (@KalibTheBadger) September 9, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

This thing made sure that it got its layers of make up applied before its close-up. Also there's a filter being used to make it look thinner.

🎞ACTION!🎞 — llllisa (@livelylocksmith) September 11, 2021

The footage of Cheyenne asking her weeping son to pose for a thumbnail in the wake of such a distressing moment didn't just gain traction on YouTube, but Twitter as well.

Article continues below advertisement

He's obviously sad & she's exacerbating for a video. She's got to be his rock & this isn't it. Don't do shit like this to a kid for views. In the long run, you're showing the kid their feelings aren't important.However even small in time these things are, they stay with you. — 𝔎𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔟𝔢𝔞𝔯 (@Honeypainted) September 10, 2021

This is so disturbing. 🤦‍♂️ People will do anything for clout. Poor child is actually sad and crying and his mother has the audacity to prioritize a thumbnail instead of his emotions. — Angel Amparo (@angelxamparo) September 13, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Throngs of people expressed their disbelief and horror at the fact that the mom Vlogger was "gaming" her son's emotions for YouTube views.

This is why im quitting social media. So many lies and "Random acts of kindness" that are moslty all planned photo ops to get money, likes, followers and popularity. This video is disturbing and shows the truth behind social media. I have no faith in humanity anymore. — Wayne Jb (@WayneJamesBouc1) September 10, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

accidentally, she deleted it right after a few people started commenting — elle woods ♿︎ 24 (@artangeIII) September 9, 2021

A discussion emerged in the comments about the ethics of family vlogging videos. Some believe that putting the personal lives of children online for all the world to see shouldn't be done in any circumstances.

Article continues below advertisement

instead of comforting her child she makes him perform for a video? is she okay? Kid needs a better mom 😐 — Athena (@athenaowensxo) September 10, 2021

This is very disturbing. I was uncomfortable watching and her poor son has no idea what's going on just doing what his mother is telling him which is manipulating him smh. — 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚔𝚋𝚢𝚞𝚔𝚒𝚊 (@misskbyukia) September 10, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

It didn't help that Cheyenne also went online to post videos on her Instagram story about how "upset" she was with herself while crying and throwing herself an e pity party in an effort to convince the internet she has a conscience, as many said.

Oh good, she deleted her channel! pic.twitter.com/aqVHraM1is — ♡ ᵢₜ’ₛ ₛₚₒₒₖy ₛₑₐₛₒₙ bᵢₜcₕₑₛ ♡ (@jvmiexlynn) September 11, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Bro how do you expose yourself this bad oml.. pic.twitter.com/lKD40deTd0 — Ya Boyo, Poyo (@YaBoyoPoyo) September 10, 2021

A lot of commenters remarked that they weren't buying Jordan's apologies, others thought that her confessionals about the "guilt" she felt were ultimately disingenuous.

Article continues below advertisement

God why...that poor baby. I want to know how someone can literally look back at this later and not see the issues with treating your child like that — Colleen (@colleen162) September 10, 2021

Did people assume authenticity on social media, if so, Wow! — Matt B (@MB3448) September 13, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Others said that she's only upset for getting caught due to the accidental upload and her uploading her "guilt" videos are an emotional manipulation tool and an attempt to "turn the tide" in her favor by painting individuals who "harass" her for asking her crying son to pose for a thumbnail as going too far.

that poor kid, he’s already heartbroken but now his mom is forcing him to look heartbroken in a monetizable way. — kay 🎗 (@kazooshiz) September 10, 2021