Garrett From Dude Perfect May Be the Latest Celebrity Death Hoax Subject

What happened to Garrett from Dude Perfect? We’ve seen sketchy reports that Garrett Hilbert died, and some fans are concerned. “Did he pass?” one person tweeted on Sunday, Sept. 12.

“Why am I seeing videos of people asking if Garrett from Dude Perfect died? This better not be true,” somebody else tweeted.

Others are skeptical, however, especially because there’s been no official word. “Yeah, I’m fairly certain this Garrett Hilbert death thing is a hoax,” another Twitter user wrote on Sunday.