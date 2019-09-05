LaurDIY Shares Fun Back-to-School Hacks for Students on a Budget (EXCLUSIVE)

If you are looking for back-to-school hacks, your first stop should always be Lauren Riihimaki's — aka LaurDIY —YouTube channel.

The social media influencer is known for her tips and tricks for decorating your dorm or sprucing up basic school supplies all on a budget. Her Back to School DIYs 2019 video is full of fun hacks, including a sure-fire way to turn a boring black backpack into a conversation starter.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, LaurDIY shares even more fun (and easy) back-to-school hacks and even reveals the advice she wishes she knew when she was in high school.

Source: YouTube

What are your go-to back-to-school hacks for students on a budget? LR: "Make a shopping list of the basics and essentials that you absolutely need — and get those first! I used to always go so crazy during back-to-school season and realize I’d gone way over budget without even buying some of my essentials."

Once you have the basics, check out LaurDIY's Back to School 2019 Haul & Giveaway video, where she reveals fun purchases that students will love, from magnetic wallpapers for the inside of your locker to a journal that will help with back-to-school anxiety.

Do you have quick tips for sprucing up a dorm room? LR: "Buying affordable basics and then customizing them in affordable DIY ways can make the biggest difference! It’s super easy to apply an iron-on transferred graphic to a plain pillow, add some DIY pom poms to a duvet, or get creative with your own wall art. This also might be so 2015 Tumblr of me, but I truly believe adding fairy lights to any wall can give it such a cute vibe."

In her 2019 DIY video, LaurDIY transformed table runners and bathmats into the cutest decorative pillows that will add color (and comfort) to any dorm room. Pro tip: Instead of spending a fortune on stuffing at a craft store, buy pillows that are on sale and reuse the stuffing for your DIY projects.

Source: Instagram

What advice do you wish you knew when you were in high school? LR: "I think overall advice for high school is to enjoy it and know you have your whole life ahead of you. You’ll get through every awkward moment, challenge, and drama that you might face and it’s all going to be okay! My world feels so small when I think back to high school but every problem seemed like it was the end of my world — but here I am, still here and thriving (sort of)."